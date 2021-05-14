Why now is the best time to see Alaska, before all the crowds and cruises return

Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city with a population of about 290,000, sits on the Cook Inlet in the south-central part of the state. A 5½-hour flight from LAX, it offers visitors a variety of hotels, restaurants and museums. But it’s still wild enough that you might see a moose bolt across a city street, as I once did.

Anchorage sits at the geographic center of a range of adventure activities, with the glacier-clad Chugach Mountains rising to the east and volcanoes spiking the horizon across the inlet to the west.

Keep in mind one challenge travelers face everywhere this year: Car rentals are in short supply. Choose your hotel location carefully — bunking in downtown Anchorage means there are plenty of restaurants, breweries and cafés within walking distance.

Cyclists will find a network of paved and unpaved trails in and around the city. Road, mountain and e-bikes can be rented from Downtown Bicycle Rental.

The excellent Anchorage Museum features the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center, a collection of Indigenous Alaska artifacts, and through Nov. 28, an intriguing exhibit, “Black Lives in Alaska.” “You can also visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center outside Anchorage,” said Golden. “It offers a fantastic introduction to native culture, with all the major tribes represented.”

Day trips are plentiful, and most won’t require a rental car, especially if you spring for the Alaska Railroad. You can ride the train to the tiny port town of Whittier to take Phillips Cruises’ 26-Glacier Cruise in College Fjord, priced at $159 plus taxes and fees. Or rail to the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop, where you can take a gentle float trip with Chugach Adventures past icebergs and raft seven miles down the Placer River for $252 including train fare.

Girdwood, another town reached by rail from Anchorage, is home to Alyeska Resort, which offers hiking, mountain biking and a new Nordic spa. Nearby, the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center has a 1.5-mile loop through 200 acres of natural enclosures featuring Alaska’s best-known mammals — black and brown bears, moose, caribou, lynx, wood bison and more.

Flightseeing can be expensive, but it’s often the best way to see much of the state’s scenery, especially Alaska’s fivenational parks inaccessible by road.

From Anchorage, Rust’s Flying Service does bear-viewing tours by seaplane to Lake Clark or Katmai national parks. The tours last from six to 12 hours (including time on the ground) and are $795 to $995, including hotel transfer and lunch. Shorter flightseeing options also are available.