These ‘only in L.A.’ adventures are the perfect last hoorah for your summer

By Rachel Schnalzer

Good morning, fellow Escapists. Every so often, I like to blast out to the universe — or at least to the readers of this newsletter — a reminder of the many joyful adventures we can have without leaving L.A.’s city limits.

This is one of those times.

In this edition, you’ll find different ways you can walk, roll, paddle and drive across Los Angeles, hopefully accessing a fresh perspective on the city along the way. Road trips and hotel stays are great, but right now, it’s hot, the kids are back in school and sometimes it’s just nice to stay in place for a while.

Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline rush or simply a chill, air-conditioned wander through a museum, these ideas will hopefully inspire you.

If you want to see famous Hollywood sights from your bike …

Join CicLAvia on Sunday

Ami Rodriquez, of Harbor City, performs bicycle stunts along Avalon Boulevard at CicLAvia on Aug. 15, 2021, in Wilmington. (Photo by Gary Coronado; illustration by Ashley Cai / Los Angeles Times)

More than six miles of streets in East Hollywood, Hollywood and West Hollywood are going car-free on Sunday.

CicLAvia is transforming iconic streets such as Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards into a wonderland of bicycles, skateboards, wheelchairs, roller skates and more.

On view are some of L.A.’s most famous sights — landmarks often viewed by tour bus or with quick glimpses out the window as you search for cheap parking in Hollywood’s usually hectic streets. They include the Pantages Theatre, the El Capitan Theatre and the Capitol Records Tower, among other highlights.

Want to join in the free, wheel-forward fun? There’s no start or end to the ride — hop in anywhere you’d like along CicLAvia’s route, bounded by San Vicente Boulevard to the west and North Virgil Avenue to the east. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In case you need a little extra encouragement, here’s a word from octogenarian bicyclist Aubrey Provost , who has participated in CicLAvia since its start more than a decade ago: “Every time I’m on a bike, I smile. I think the biggest part of cycling is that you never see anybody frowning on a bike. It turns you into a kid again.”

If you’re looking for adventure …

Kayak the L.A. River (yes, really!)

Nathan Lin, left, and Kyle Lin enjoy a calmer section of the L.A. River on a tour with L.A. River Kayak Safari on July 2. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Picture this: You’re kayaking along a calm river, rhythmically dipping your paddle to the left and right and back again. A great blue heron, tall and stately, eyes you watchfully from the reeds. Above the banks, sandbar willows offer patches of shade.

Welcome to the L.A. River, as you’ve (probably) never seen it before.

“The Los Angeles River. Some Angelenos actively avoid it. Others deny its very existence. But it’s there. And it’s beautiful,” Times contributor Matt Pawlik wrote in a story published last month . “I recommend experiencing it on a kayak.”

Two sections of the about 50-mile river can be kayaked during the summer — a two-mile stretch in the Sepulveda Basin “tends to be gentler, with a less urban feel,” Pawlik wrote. But he chose to explore a 2½-mile passage through Elysian Valley. It’s not all peace and quiet, either; Pawlik encountered “manageable yet surprisingly technical” rapids that wove him around bamboo groves, trees and rock gardens.

Interested in paddling the L.A. River yourself? You’re right on time. Kayaking the river is permitted through Sept. 30.

L.A. River Kayak Safari and L.A. River Expeditions each offers guided trips through sections of the river. If you’re comfortable going without a guide, you can pick up rentals from L.A. River Kayaks .

Pawlik advises readers to bring waterproof shoes or old sneakers, a dry bag for your phone and a good attitude (because you will get splashed).

Feeling inspired by the river after your adventure? Consider getting involved with Friends of the L.A. River , which hosts habitat restoration sessions and other activities.

If you want to meet friends on the go …

Give roller-skating a whirl

Parren Daniels and fellow skaters are on a roll at Venice Beach Skate Plaza. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

It’s not always easy to find a safe place to roller-skate in L.A. But when you do, you’ll often “leave with at least one new friend — if not a whole built-in community to call home,” writes Times contributor Jess Joho.

L.A.’s legendary indoor rinks, such as World on Wheels, are disappearing. “It hurts me to say, but indoor rinks are going to be obsolete. Just history,” Raquel “Roxy” Young, a skater and community organizer, told Joho.

At the same time, more and more roller skaters are searching for outdoor spaces where they can skate, free from cars, harassment and other dangers. “It’s an entire new era of roller-skating,” Passion Jackson, of Lover Girl Skate Club, shared with Joho.

Maybe you’re entirely new to roller-skating. Or maybe you have a pair gathering dust in your closet, just waiting for a chance to hit the streets again. If you’d like to join the party, Joho rounded up 11 spots to skate , from Burbank to Newport Beach.

Here are a few of her favorites:

If you’d rather stay out of the sun …

See some of L.A.’s most essential works of art

Charles Dickson, “Wishing on a Star,” 2009. (Photo by Christopher Knight / Los Angeles Times; illustration by Ashley Cai / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. is a world-class destination for traveling exhibitions and pop-up art events. With so many splashy temporary events, it pays to remember to visit L.A.’s permanent collections once in a while. Even though the artworks stay the same, you’ll often view them with new eyes.

That’s why Times art critic Christopher Knight rounded up a list of 17 works of art you need to see in L.A. County. “Nothing makes me happier than spending time in those quieter galleries,” he writes, “where objects in the collection become like friends, whom you’re happy to run into again.”

Here are a few of the must-see artworks on his list:

If you want to admire L.A. from a new angle …

Cruise (or walk) the 6th Street Bridge

Only have time for a drive this weekend? Make it a cruise — or a walk — across the new 6th Street Viaduct , which now connects downtown to Whittier Boulevard.

“Walking the bridge and taking in the view captures so much of what makes Los Angeles,” writes Times transportation and mobility reporter Rachel Uranga.

“The freeways and skyscrapers, fancy lofts and rusting warehouses, jails, art, graffiti, palm trees and homeless camps, the mountains and the sea breeze, the grit and beauty of the city in one big sweep.”

With its 10 pairs of arches, thousands of LED lights and price tag of $588 million, “it is the largest and most expensive bridge the city has ever erected,” Uranga reports.

The bridge, engineered for tens of thousands of people, was made to host big events. “Most bridges aren’t designed for celebrations or special occasions,” Michael Jones, the bridge’s chief project manager, told Uranga. “ But the city hopes to use it for just that. For example, closing it down when the Rams win the Super Bowl again.”

Not everyone is welcoming the bridge’s addition to L.A., though. Some worry whether it’s safe for bicyclists, while others are concerned the bridge will spur more gentrification in Boyle Heights.

“It’s beautiful,” nearby resident Rafael German told Uranga. At the same time, “I am just a little bit scared about ... them taking over this side. The people with money.”

🎸 Road song

"Silk Chiffon,” by Muna. Play it as you lace up your roller skates, of course.