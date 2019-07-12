Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Save $350 on small-ship Mexico cruises to Baja’s beaches and islands

By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
July 17, 2019
6:30 AM
Want to spend the winter holidays exploring Baja‘s tropical beaches? Save $350 per person on active cruises that explore the Mexican coast.
The deal: AdventureSmith Explorations takes you deep into the Gulf of California with stops at Isla San Francisco, Bahia Agua Verde, Magdalena Bay and Isla Espiritu Santo. You can swim, snorkel, explore quiet beaches and look for migrating gray whales on this eight-day trip.
Discounted price starts at $4,045 per person, based on double occupancy.
When: Book by July 31 to get the deal, which is based on availability.
Details: Travel is aboard the 88-passenger Safari Endeavour yacht.
Info: AdventureSmith Explorations, bit.ly/adventuresmithbaja

Travel
Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section.
