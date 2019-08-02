Want to see more of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House? Now you can

Visitors may finally set foot in the sunken living room, the dining room and the conservatory of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Hollyhock House in Barnsdall Park, even though they still have to cover their shoes with paper booties and keep their hands to themselves. More rooms, upstairs and down, in the Maya temple-style landmark are expected to open to visitors by Oct. 1, curator Jeffrey Herr said Friday.

That means you can walk through the dining room to the kitchen door to admire its mahogany counters and cabinets. Previously, visitors could only get a glimpse from the foyer. You also now have access to the conservatory/breakfast room, which features a wall of windows, and the sunken living room. Visitors can stand near the massive couch Wright designed to curve around the fireplace whose hearth is decorated with one of his most famous works of art.

The Hollyhock House features stylized hollyhocks inside and out. (Joshua White / JWPictures.com)

It’s all because the city is nearing completion of its virtual tour of the house with a hollyhock motif and a Maya-temple style that Wright built for avant-garde oil heiress Aline Barnsdall, starting in 1919. Barnsdall fired Wright in 1921, shortly before the house was completed, in part because of huge cost overruns. Even so, the house on July 7 became Los Angeles’ first UNESCO World Heritage Site, part of an homage to eight Wright designs, including Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pa., and the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Barnsdall never lived in the house atop a hill in Hollywood. Instead, she donated it and the surrounding land to the city in 1927. It became Barnsdall Art Park, which also has a nearby art gallery and community art center.

Advertisement

Prior to 2005, visitors had fairly open access to the building. But after a major restoration in 2015, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs clamped down and limited visitors to areas where they could see but not step into the living or dining rooms. The idea was to limit access to areas where people of all abilities could tour the house. “It was just a matter of being fair,” Herr said. “We were very cautious about where access was allowed to the general public until we were able to offer at least a commensurate experience” to people with physical challenges, Herr said.

The virtual tour, which aims to provide closeups of Wright’s designs, remains a work in progress too, Herr said. The city welcomes comments about how it can improve the new site.

A view of the living room from 1927. Today, after a massive restoration, it retains its modern style. (Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

In the meantime, the virtual tour won’t be ready until WiFi is installed at the house. It will give visitors who can’t physically manage steps a way to look inside; for others, it will offer a wealth of details about the architecture and design that Wright used in creating the house. Visitors will be able to access the virtual tour on tablets provided by Hollyhock House or on their smartphones.

“It has some very useful, very practical applications, and and not just for people with physical challenges,” Herr said. “It allows everyone to get a closer look at the details. For instance, you can enter the dining room now, but you can’t walk over and examine the art-glass windows. But with the virtual tour you can zoom in and examine it as if you’re just a few inches away.”

By Oct. 1, the city expects to open up the gallery area on the main floor and the upstairs master bath, child’s bedroom and bathroom for self-guided tours on between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The site also offers one-hour guided tours 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Advance tickets are required ($7), and tours are limited to 10 people. Herr said the guided tours could include the upstairs rooms and gallery area in the next few weeks. Check the website for information about what areas the tour will include.

Info: Hollyhock House, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles; barnsdall.org/hollyhock-house

To find out more about Wright’s work in L.A., watch KCET’s Artbound episode “That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” by former L.A. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne.