Unexpected America

Places you may not know about in the U.S. An innovating bar scene in a dry town, a strong theater presence in Door County, Wisconsin, the Mohonk Mountain House connection to Redlands, Calif. and a Kentucky town that almost became Vegas.
There are 4 stories.
Best bars in Salt Lake City
Quaker twin brothers create an indelible tie between Hudson River Valley hotel and Redlands, an Inland Empire city.
Here’s a surprise: The peninsula bounded by Green Bay and Lake Michigan has become a destination for dramas, comedies, Shakespeare and other forms of theater.
Why Vegas became the mecca it is and Newport, Ky. did not — and what it is now.