In France, it’s city versus country on a jaunt through Bordeaux and the Dordogne

Maybe you’ve been to Bordeaux, tucked in to the southwest corner of France, some 350 miles from Paris. No doubt you made a point of riding the sleek city tram to the revitalized Bacalan neighborhood to peruse the Anouk Legendre- and Nicolas Desmazières-designed Cité du Vin with its shimmering gold aluminum facade that, some say, symbolizes a Sauternes swishing around a wine glass.

You probably went across the street to les Halles de Bacalan, dedicated to Bordelaise edibles and quaffables, and got a wheel of la petite rouelle, a goat cheese that looks remarkably like a coconut doughnut, and a loaf of walnut bread to eat along the River Garonne.

Or maybe a friend told you the thing to do is to go to the back of the food hall and search for the oyster bar, L’Huitrier, and order the special: six fat, juicy Arcachon fines and a glass of crisp white Bordeaux, perhaps the Chateau la Tourette, for 15 euros (about $17).

If you were near the end of your trip, you might have browsed the chic shops popping up around the Quai de Bacalan, once-abandoned old wine warehouses, and searched out Echoppe de la Lune, an upscale gourmet shop that sells the region’s unique comestibles such as Louit Frères mustard and Sel de Château, lavender-colored sea salt flavored with Cabernet.

Advertisement

If you had a few days to spare, perhaps you decided to rent a car and meander through Dordogne Périgord, part of the Aquitaine region, an hour’s drive east of Bordeaux.

Bordeaux’s sleepy country cousin is known for what the Bordelaise call the douceur de vivre — the gentle way of life. This is where you came to the obvious conclusion that the Dordogne and Bordeaux seem nothing alike despite their familial relationship.

A boat is docked by a 9th century Benedictine abbey in Brantôme, called "the Venice of Dordogne." (David Lansing)

The Dordogne is to Bordeaux what California’s Central Coast is to Napa/Sonoma. Yes, they both make excellent wines and the food is exceptional. But the similarities stop there.

