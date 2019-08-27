New Disney Wish cruise ship and Lighthouse Point plans revealed

The D23 Expo fans on Sunday got a first glimpse of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship and plans for a second private island getaway in The Bahamas. The ship’s name reveal, the Disney Wish, was accompanied by a rendering of the character Rapunzel on the ship’s bow, a news release said.

Rapunzel will be on the bow of the new Disney Wish cruise ship, as shown in this artist's rendering. (Disney)

The Disney Wish will feature 1,250 cabins (a little larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy) and is scheduled to set sail in January 2022. The atrium, on three stories, will reflect a fairytale theme.

An artist's rendering of the three-story atrium on the Disney Wish. (Disney)

The cruise line also announced a second private island stop in The Bahamas called Lighthouse Point, noting that plans have not yet passed environmental reviews. Still, Disney’s statement said construction could begin in 2020 with completion in late 2022 or 2023. Castaway Cay is the current exclusive island stop for Disney cruise passengers in the Bahamas.

Advertisement

Disney purchased Lighthouse Point and said it plans to develop less than 20% of the property. The company statement said it plans to use sustainable construction practices and build an open-trestle pier instead of dredging a ship channel. Through a conservation fund, Disney has been working to protect and rehabilitate coral reefs in the Bahamas.