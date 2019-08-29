Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona to reopen after 15 months and $2.1 million in repairs

Pictured in this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Habor, Hawaii, closed 15 months for repairs, is set to reopen Sunday.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
By Associated Press and Times staff
Aug. 30, 2019
5:30 AM
The USS Arizona Memorial, closed the last 15 months for repairs, is to reopen Sunday, the National Park Service said.

A malfunction with the concrete’s dock’s anchoring system forced the closure of the memorial to foot traffic in May 2018. Exceptionally high tides in 2017 are thought to have dislodged concrete blocks sunk into the sediment of Pearl Harbor and connected by chains to the dock. The repairs cost more than $2.1 million.

The Japanese surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killed 1,177 crew members on the Arizona. More than 330 survived. About 900 sailors and Marines remain entombed in the ship.

The Arizona is part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, which also has sites in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and California’s Tule Lake Unit.

Visiting the Arizona is free but it does require tickets in advance. (Some walk-up tickets may be available.)

Info: USS Arizona tickets

