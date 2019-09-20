Best summer ever: Readers share their travel photos

We received more than 2,500 submissions for our annual Summer Vacation Photo issue. Photos are from those who do not make their living as professional photographers.
A group of photo, design, digital, social and word editors recently gathered to decide which ones would appear in print or online.
It’s fun looking at pictures from around the world — fun until someone gets hurt (or their feelings do). Then the party’s over, and it’s time for the hard decisions.
Everybody’s ox gets gored, which means each of us had favorites that didn’t make the final cut. There was no supreme dictator. Everybody had a say, which became a case study in how perceptions can vary.
Here’s what didn’t vary: the amazement onlookers expressed at your work.
Several non-Travel-section colleagues wandered by to see why we had hundreds of photos spread across tables and on the floor. When we told them we were evaluating reader photo submissions, they inevitably replied with an unenthusiastic “Oh.” Then they’d look at the talent on display and the second “Oh” would sound an octave higher, the way people react when they realize they have underestimated something remarkable.
Which describes what you’ll see here and in print.
You made these photos easy to love and, in doing so, made our jobs much more difficult. We’re not complaining, though. Instead we are reveling in a photographic journey around the world that has made us appreciate why we travel and why we love it so. Welcome aboard.
Nice, France
Hazel Sepenuk, Los Angeles
Sepenuk, 16, and her mother, Sondi Toll Sepenuk, were in Nice in August, enjoying a perch above a rocky beach. The younger Sepenuk stepped down to water’s edge with her iPhone X.
Savannah, Ga.
Marcio Romani and Clayton Mosher, Los Angeles
Romani and Mosher were knocked out by the scenery at Savannah’s Wormsloe State Historic Site, an 18th century colonial estate with ruins, costumed interpreters and a nature trail. Appraising this watery scene on Aug. 31, the two came up with a plan: Romani would jump on the fallen tree, climb out over the water and strike a yoga pose. Mosher would snap the picture on the iPhone XR. But once Romani started climbing, “It was very wobbly, kind of dangerous,” he said. So he just sat and looked into the distance. Mosher snapped. Nice.
Giau Pass, Italy
Randy Howard, San Dimas
On June 24, Howard was on a photo tour in the Dolomites region of northern Italy. At the Giau Pass, he and a few others climbed about three-quarters of a mile to a vantage point. Then, Howard said, “The clouds started rolling in” and this scene materialized. He used a Canon 5D Mark III.
Los Angeles
Sandy Davis, Pasadena
Davis didn’t travel far on Aug. 2 — just to the Los Angeles Zoo — but he chose his time and place well. While Davis trained his Nikon D800 and its 28-300 mm lens on the tiger enclosure, the big cat posed by a rock formation.
Sossusvlei, Namibia
Tina Studier, Manhattan Beach
Studier, her husband and two of their children spent two nights at Sossusvlei, including a June 18 stop at the Namib Desert’s much-admired Dune 45. She trained her Canon PowerShot SX40 HS on the slope while others climbed the hill.
Paris
Steve Giffin, Palos Verdes Estates
Giffin, his wife and their teenage daughter were dead tired on June 22 after an overnight flight to Paris. Their hotel clerk prescribed a short walk near the Eiffel Tower. Bingo. “The energy and vibe around the tower really set a great mood for the rest of the trip,” Giffin wrote. He used an Olympus E-M1 Mark II
Major Cay, Exuma, Bahamas
Mike McDonnell, Newbury Park
Major Cay in the Exuma Cays is known for its feral pigs that swim. McDonnell arrived by boat on June 17 and got this picture with his Sony a7R III. Hurricane Dorian mostly missed Major Cay on Sept. 1 when it roared into the Bahamas.
Disneyland, Anaheim
Ashlee Okamura, Irvine
Okamura, 16, found this angle during a fireworks display above the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disneyland, which opened in May. She used a Nikon D5000.
Antelope Canyon, Ariz.
Anita Mauch, Moorpark
Antelope Canyon, just east of Page, Ariz., is owned by the Navajo Nation, which allows escorted tours. Mauch took one Aug. 12 and discovered these two trickles of sand within the red walls of the slot canyon. She used a Nikon D3400.
Banff National Park, Canada
Janet Hirth, Laguna Niguel
Hirth was walking the shoreline of Lake Moraine between bouts of rain on Aug. 31 when she came upon these canoes and turquoise waters. She shot it with a Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Virgilio Go, Chino Hills
Go met these Maasai on Aug. 16 near the Tanzanian border and seized the chance to get a picture of the boldly dressed foursome jumping. He used a Sony a7 III.
Maui, Hawaii
Kevin Zelenay, Los Angeles
Zelenay was snorkeling on Aug. 22 at Maui’s Black Rock Beach with his wife, Diane, left, and her sister when this scene took shape. He captured it with a GoPro Hero 7.
Paris
Sally Raskoff, Woodland Hills
On Aug. 11, Raskoff stepped into Sainte-Chapelle, a 13th century chapel that was once home to kings and queens, and saw a picture-perfect view above. “It’s just magical,” she said. She used an iPhone 7 Plus.
Svalbard archipelago, Norway
Steve Fujinaka, Torrance
Fujinaka spotted this polar bear on July 27 on a small-ship cruise. The bear spent about two hours romping near the ship as Fujinakasnapped away with his Nikon D850 camera with a 180-400 mm lens and 1.4x teleconverter. Fujinaka liked this image of the bear because of “how comfortable it was being around us,” he said.
Zanzibar
Timothy Boettcher, West Los Angeles
Boettcher was struck by the colors and shapes of this urban scene in Stone Town, the oldest part of Zanzibar City. He snapped this picture in June with a Sony DSC-RX10.
Sequoia National Park, Calif.
Lucas Lochner Bravo, Pioneer, Calif.
Bravo and his girlfriend, Emma Lautanen, were on a three-day backpacking trip when he caught the sun peeking over the ridge and Lautanen below. He used his iPhone 6.
Ladakh, India
Tiffany Yip, Pasadena
Yip was at the Hemis Festival in Ladakh in August when this masked figured turned her way. She snapped with a Nikon D7200.
Hengchun Township, Taiwan
Kit Houseman, Torrance
Houseman trained his lens on the roof of this Chinese folk temple, which portrays Guanyin, the goddess of Mercy. Houseman used a Canon PowerShot SX730 HS on his July trip.
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Sue Bachmann, Long Beach
On June 5, Bachmann flew from Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti, then joined a game drive that encountered these two zebras. Bachmann raised her Sony DSC-HX80 and caught their gentle interaction.
Niagara Falls, Canada
Susan Gross, Santa Monica
Gross and her mother, Helen Gross, 87, on Sept. 3 finally got to a long-anticipated landmark: Niagara Falls. As they approached on foot from the Canadian side, Susan spotted the U.S. sightseeing boat Maid of the Mist and raised her iPhone 7.
Catalina Island
Kathryn Keeney Jaeger, South Pasadena
On June 29, Jaeger and her family headed on their sport-fishing boat to the Two Harbors area of Catalina Island. While she and her 11-year-old son, Robert, were walking on shore, a breeze caught his towel. Jaeger captured the moment with her iPhone 7. Her fancy Nikon? On the boat.
Takahara, Japan
Chris Lock, Huntington Beach
On a family trip to Japan in June, Lock hiked the Kumano Kodo trail network with his sons, Grant, 11, and Austen, 13. After about three miles, father and sons repaired to Kirinosato, a ryokan in Takahara, for a sunset onsen soak. That’s when Lock raised his Fuji X-T2 and got this shot.
Catharine Hamm is the Travel editor for the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to a peripatetic family whose stops included Washington, D.C.; Honolulu; and Manila. Her varied media career has taken her from McPherson, Kan., to Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino, Salinas and L.A. Hamm has twice received individual Lowell Thomas Awards, and the Travel section has been recognized seven times during her tenure as editor. Her favorite place? Always where she’s going next.