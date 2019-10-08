Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas, but don’t miss the city’s other Insta spots

Sick of your selfie self yet? Likely not. The Museum (and I use the term loosely) of Selfies opened last year in Hollywood as a place for anyone to Insta indulge. Now a second site will open in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 25.

In Las Vegas, some of the photo ops will be similar to those in L.A. Expect to dive into the sea of yellow balls in the Emoji Pool; pose with the Selfie Throne made of selfie sticks; and share the Bathroom Selfie, where someone else is reflected in the mirror.

Tickets cost $23 for adults and $17 for children. It will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Prefer more authentic places to snap a shot? The city of Las Vegas has compiled its own list of cool selfie sites that are outdoors — and free.

Advertisement

▶ “Radial Symmetry” by Luis Varela-Rico features two richly textured “stainless steel radial shapes inspired by Southern Paiute basket weaving,” the city’s website says. You can get as close as you like, and play with light at different times of day as it reflects off the metal. It’s at Main and Commerce streets near the Arts District.

▶ The Fremont Street Crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street provides a glimpse of vintage Vegas, with the neon martini glass and the Fremont East sign. It’s a diagonal crosswalk, so you can snap your selfie in the middle of the street under the sign’s arch.

▶ Wear stripes to snap “Pipe Dream,” a sculpture of metal pipes in all colors at Symphony Park. Tim Bavington created the piece as a physical representation of Aaron Copland’s 1942 musical composition “Fanfare for the Common Man,” the city’s website says.

Check out the list of other Insta sites recommended by the city.