Where to find cheap meals on Hawaii Island

Hot stuff. That’s the island of Hawaii, which is nearly twice as large as the other Hawaiian islands combined.

You can walk through pristine rain forests, swim at world-class beaches, hike trails through snow-covered mountains or check out spectacular Kilauea volcano, which hasn’t erupted in more than a year.

Hawaii Island’s attributes include fantastic food such as line-caught fish, tropical fruit and tiki cocktails ideal for toasting the sunset. Plus, Hawaii, like other islands in the chain, has embraced mainland food trends, with chefs enthusiastically joining the farm-to-table movement.

But island prices can take a huge bite out of a vacationing family’s budget. You’ll pay $40 for adults and $20 for kids for breakfast, for example, at the Big Island Buffet at the popular Hilton Waikaloa Village. A family dinner for four at famous Merriman’s in Waimea costs $79 per person.

The solution: Eat where the kamaaina (locals) eat.

More than a decade ago, the Travel section developed lists focusing on inexpensive places to eat in Hawaii. We canvassed the islands to bring you articles we called “20 for $20,” tasting our way across the four main tourist islands in search of great meal deals at restaurants locals like best. But things change in a decade.

We’ve spent the last several months updating the lists for Kauai, Oahu, Maui and now the island of Hawaii, relying on local experts to help us find the best food at the best prices.

Times photographer Mel Melcon and I crisscrossed Hawaii island for this article, racking up nearly 700 miles on our foodie adventure. Our faves encompass the island, from Hilo to Volcanoes National Park in the south to Waimea and Kailua-Kona, with several stops in smaller cities.