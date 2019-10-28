Want to take a holiday cruise with George Takei? Now you can

Cunard is known for corralling of-the-moment talent for its onboard programs. Style icon Iris Apfel once joined a sailing in honor of New York Fashion Week. Director Wes Anderson once helmed a transatlantic crossing that also featured a mini festival of his films. Now veteran “Star Trek” actor, author and LGBTQ activist George Takei will be signing books and speaking aboard a Caribbean cruise over Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Takei, 82, will give two presentations on the ship: one about his childhood as an interned Japanese American during World War II and one about his time in Hollywood with celebrity friends such as Tom Hanks, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, Brad Pitt and “Star Trek” cast mate Leonard Nimoy, among others. Takei’s books include his autobiography, called “To the Stars,” and a graphic memoir published this year, “They Called Us Enemy.”

“Some know me as Mr. Sulu [on “Star Trek”], but I hope all know me as a believer in, and a fighter for, the equality & dignity of all human beings,” Takei’s Facebook page says.

The cruise from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3 aboard the Queen Mary 2 travels from New York City to the islands of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Roseau in Dominica, Bridgetown on Barbados, Basseterre on St. Kitts, Philipsburg on St. Maarten and back to New York. Prices start at $2,589 per person, excluding tax and port fees, for a cabin with an ocean view (inside cabins are sold out).

Takei played Hikaru Sulu in the 1966 “Star Trek” TV series and the first six feature films that followed. These days he’s known for being a community activist and reminding people of the time during World War II when his family and 120,000 other Japanese Americans wound up in internment camps. The actor continues to appear on TV shows.

Info: Caribbean Celebration cruise with George Takei