George Takei stokes feud, says William Shatner was a ‘prima donna’ on ‘Star Trek’ set

Man with gray hair smiling and looking upward to the right in darkened room
Actor George Takei continued his public feud with “Stark Trek” co-star William Shatner by calling him “a cantankerous old man.”
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
George Takei continued his public feud with his “Star Trek” co-star William Shatner this week by describing him as a “prima donna” whom “none” of the sci-fi show’s cast got along with.

“He’s just a cantankerous old man and I’m going to leave him to his devices,” Takei told the Guardian in an interview. “I’m not going to play his game.”

But Takei seemed to be responding to Shatner‘s interview with the Times UK in which he called his “Star Trek” co-stars “bitter” and said they continually criticize him “for publicity.”

In the Guardian interview, Takei said Shatner was using his name to publicize his recent book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.”

“So I decided I don’t need his name to get publicity,” Takei said. “I have much more substantial subject matter that I want to get publicity for.”

Takei was promoting the U.K. premiere of his Broadway musical “Allegiance,” which is inspired by his story during WWII when the U.S. government imprisoned his family and other Japanese Americans in incarceration sites. Takei stars in the production that runs from January to April in a 13-week run.

Takei played Hikaru Sulu and Shatner starred as Capt. James T. Kirk in the iconic TV series and “Star Trek” films. The feud has lasted for decades and well after the last time they were on set together.

Takei previously accused Shatner of being “very self-centered.” In his 1994 biography “To the Stars,” Takei accused Shatner of ignoring him on the “Star Trek” set and changing the script for “Star Trek V” so his character wouldn’t take command of a spaceship. There was also a public disagreement over whether Shatner was invited to Takei’s 2008 wedding.

Shatner has said he pities Takei and has claimed that “there’s a psychosis there” when it comes to Takei and that there’s something “festering” in the actor. In his 2011 memoir “Shatner Rules,” he said that their discord was a result of Takei’s unwillingness to play second fiddle on the show.

Takei had other names for him, calling Shatner “a guinea pig” after the 90-year-old’s October flight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space capsule. The trip made Shatner the oldest person to launch into space.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

