Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019: Las Vegas travel deals start early

Black Friday-Cyber Monday travel deals in Las Vegas start Nov. 25, earlier than the usual shopping season. You’ll find savings on room prices at many resorts, some offering a “free” night for longer stays. Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest offers on sale soon and right now.

Caesars Entertainment properties: Save up to 40% on rooms for travel through October at the company’s 10 Vegas properties, including Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood. Sale applies to reservations made by Dec. 2.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lobby. (Jonathan Goldman)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Book a room and get a second room free for the same night with the resort’s Double or Nothing deal. Resort fee and taxes apply for free stays Dec. 10-Feb. 29. Sale starts 8 a.m. Pacific time Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 4.

The Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas offers fee-free nights over Black Friday-Cyber Monday. (Golden Nugget)

Golden Nugget: Travelers who prefer to stay downtown can take advantage of resort fee-free stays through Jan. 2. That’s a savings of $38.42 a night. Book by Dec. 3.

MGM Resorts: Deals of up to 35% off room prices at the company’s 14 Vegas properties, including Aria, Bellagio and MGM Grand. The sale is good for travel through Nov. 30, 2020. Book now through Dec. 4.

OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas: Recently rebranded after years as Hooters, OYO is offering up to 40% off room prices with a minimum two-night stay for travel through March 31. Book Nov. 26 to Dec. 8, using the code “CYBER40.”

Sahara: Save 25% off room prices, now through Dec. 2.

Station Casinos: Up to 40% off room prices, plus a $40 daily food and beverage credit, at Green Valley Ranch, Palms and Red Rock for travel through March 31. Book Nov. 26 to Dec. 5.

The Strat (Stratosphere Casino-Hotel): Deals vary by date, with the best offer — 65% off room plus two free breakfast buffets and two passes to SkyPod, which takes you 1,149 feet above the Strip — for those who book on Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). Save 60% on rooms when reserving on Black Friday (Nov. 29), and 50% on Nov. 30. Offers are good for travel through Sept. 30.

Treasure Island: Buy one, get one free offer includes a free room night, with a paid night’s stay, plus lunch or dinner buffet for two and more. Good for stays through August on arrivals on Saturdays through Thursdays.

The Venetian: Up to 33% off rooms through Sept. 30 with a three-night minimum stay. Book now through Dec. 3.

Several shows along the Strip are also offering seasonal discounts. They include:

Advertisement

“Absinthe at Caesars Palace.” The long-running show is discounting tickets by $20 for performances through Sept. 6. Purchase by Dec. 8.

“Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes.” Vegas’ newest spectacle, from the creators of “Absinthe,” offers tickets from $48, with no added handling fees, for performances through March. Purchase by Dec. 8.

Blue Man Group at Luxor. Tickets in Category A, the top tier, are 50% off for shows Dec. 1-22, 2019, and Jan. 5 to June 30. Purchase by Dec. 6.