Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019: Las Vegas travel deals start early

Black Friday-Cyber Monday travel deals in Las Vegas start Nov. 25, earlier than the usual shopping season. You’ll find savings on room prices at many resorts, some offering a “free” night for longer stays. Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest offers on sale soon and right now.
- Caesars Entertainment properties: Save up to 40% on rooms for travel through October at the company’s 10 Vegas properties, including Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood. Sale applies to reservations made by Dec. 2.
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Book a room and get a second room free for the same night with the resort’s Double or Nothing deal. Resort fee and taxes apply for free stays Dec. 10-Feb. 29. Sale starts 8 a.m. Pacific time Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 4.
- Golden Nugget: Travelers who prefer to stay downtown can take advantage of resort fee-free stays through Jan. 2. That’s a savings of $38.42 a night. Book by Dec. 3.
- MGM Resorts: Deals of up to 35% off room prices at the company’s 14 Vegas properties, including Aria, Bellagio and MGM Grand. The sale is good for travel through Nov. 30, 2020. Book now through Dec. 4.
- OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas: Recently rebranded after years as Hooters, OYO is offering up to 40% off room prices with a minimum two-night stay for travel through March 31. Book Nov. 26 to Dec. 8, using the code “CYBER40.”
- Sahara: Save 25% off room prices, now through Dec. 2.
- Station Casinos: Up to 40% off room prices, plus a $40 daily food and beverage credit, at Green Valley Ranch, Palms and Red Rock for travel through March 31. Book Nov. 26 to Dec. 5.
- The Strat (Stratosphere Casino-Hotel): Deals vary by date, with the best offer — 65% off room plus two free breakfast buffets and two passes to SkyPod, which takes you 1,149 feet above the Strip — for those who book on Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). Save 60% on rooms when reserving on Black Friday (Nov. 29), and 50% on Nov. 30. Offers are good for travel through Sept. 30.
- Treasure Island: Buy one, get one free offer includes a free room night, with a paid night’s stay, plus lunch or dinner buffet for two and more. Good for stays through August on arrivals on Saturdays through Thursdays.
- The Venetian: Up to 33% off rooms through Sept. 30 with a three-night minimum stay. Book now through Dec. 3.
Several shows along the Strip are also offering seasonal discounts. They include:
- “Absinthe at Caesars Palace.” The long-running show is discounting tickets by $20 for performances through Sept. 6. Purchase by Dec. 8.
- “Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes.” Vegas’ newest spectacle, from the creators of “Absinthe,” offers tickets from $48, with no added handling fees, for performances through March. Purchase by Dec. 8.
- Blue Man Group at Luxor. Tickets in Category A, the top tier, are 50% off for shows Dec. 1-22, 2019, and Jan. 5 to June 30. Purchase by Dec. 6.
- “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan. The adults-only show is offering 30% off reserved, A-level seats through Sept. 6. Use the code “CYBER” and book by Dec. 8.