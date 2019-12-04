Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

San Francisco travel deal: Save on rooms, splurge on puppy cuddling

The Marker San Francisco
The lobby of the boutique hotel the Marker at 501 Geary St. in San Francisco.
(The Marker)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Dec. 4, 2019
7 AM
San Francisco becomes transformed during the holidays, with an ice-skating rink, a two-story gingerbread house and a Winter Walk not far from Union Square. It’s also a time when the boutique hotel the Marker, at 501 Geary St., puts rooms on sale for as little as $109 a night.

The deal: You can get 20% off standard prices for one- to three-night stays, 30% off for four or more nights. The promotion, called (Not My) Home for the Holidays, furnishes guests with a framed family photo on your bedside (send a digital pic in advance) plus spiked warm milk punch and cookies.

When: The offer is good for stays through Dec. 30.

Tested: I found rooms for $118 a night for a three-night stay and $104 a night for a stay of four nights or longer in mid-December. Prices exclude tax and fees.

Insider tip: If your are a dog lover, you can pay $75 ($10 of which goes to a local dog rescue operation) to have some pooches sent to your hotel room for 30 to 45 minutes of puppy love. It’s on the hotel’s Levity Menu.

Info: themarkersf.com

Mary Forgione
