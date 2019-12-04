San Francisco travel deal: Save on rooms, splurge on puppy cuddling

San Francisco becomes transformed during the holidays, with an ice-skating rink, a two-story gingerbread house and a Winter Walk not far from Union Square. It’s also a time when the boutique hotel the Marker, at 501 Geary St., puts rooms on sale for as little as $109 a night.

The deal: You can get 20% off standard prices for one- to three-night stays, 30% off for four or more nights. The promotion, called (Not My) Home for the Holidays, furnishes guests with a framed family photo on your bedside (send a digital pic in advance) plus spiked warm milk punch and cookies.

When: The offer is good for stays through Dec. 30.

Tested: I found rooms for $118 a night for a three-night stay and $104 a night for a stay of four nights or longer in mid-December. Prices exclude tax and fees.

Advertisement

Insider tip: If your are a dog lover, you can pay $75 ($10 of which goes to a local dog rescue operation) to have some pooches sent to your hotel room for 30 to 45 minutes of puppy love. It’s on the hotel’s Levity Menu.

Info: themarkersf.com