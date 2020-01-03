Ten great destinations to consider in 2020

It is a truth universally acknowledged that travel is easier and more rewarding in even-numbered years.

Or maybe it isn’t. But here’s the thing. This is a fine time for looking forward, and if you’re perusing these pages, you know that travel is well suited to days that end in y. And the year 2020 does have a nice ring to it.

Here (in alphabetical order) are 10 places we’d love to see in the year ahead, and we suspect you would too. For each destination you’ll find a website with more information; for international destinations, a link to what the U.S. State Department says about safety.