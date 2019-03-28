Take a peek at Canada’s indigenous cultures on a weekend escape to Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, teems with tourists in the summer, including many who come here to board Alaskan cruises. My husband and I visited during the off-season. Though the weather in February was chilly, the sun shimmered off the snow-capped peaks of the North Shore mountains, a dramatic backdrop for the city skyline. We strolled through historic Gastown, where artisanal coffee houses, hip restaurants and made-in-British Columbia boutiques line the cobblestone streets. The Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia was the high point of our stay. Its vast collection includes ethnographic objects from around the world, but we focused on those of the indigenous people of Canada’s western coast. It was a peek into the original culture of a region now known for its diverse population.The tab for two for two nights: hotel $300, food $250, transportation $75, museum admission $27, plus airfare and taxes.