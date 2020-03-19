Stuck inside? Go places with these music, movie, TV and book recs

Television

Remember how, like 15 minutes ago, we were all complaining about how there was too much television? How the explosion of streaming platforms, with their original and archival content, documentaries and, especially on Netflix, non-American television, was creating a storytelling overload that threatened to overwhelm us?

Advertisement

Now, in the midst of the #canceleverything corona virus pandemic, that overload may save our collective sanity, especially for those who have canceled their plans to travel outside the country.

And now, with television edging out film in the international locations race, you can find stories of about any length set just about anywhere you want to go.

I am a huge fan of travel by television, series and film. Travel shows, such as “The Amazing Race” (CBS.com, Hulu), “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (go.cnn.com), “An Idiot Abroad” (Amazon) and “The Trip” (Amazon) are no-brainers (and mostly led by men, which we can discuss later), as is the array of nature-doc series, including “Our Planet” (Netflix) and “Planet Earth II” (Amazon).

But there are also loads of dramas and comedies that span the globe. (In the silver lining department, Acorn TV, which has lots of great British and Canadian shows, including “Vera,” “Doc Martin” and “Keeping Faith,” is now offering a 30-day, as opposed to seven-day, free trial. Code: FREE 30). Here is a list of some of my favorite trips:

Botswana

“The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” with Jill Scott and Desmond Dube. (HBO)

“The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency” (HBO Go, Hulu). I love this adaptation of Alexander McCall Smith’s famous series, which stars Jill Scott, Lucian Msamati and Anika Noni Rose, and was sad when it was canceled after one season. But that season will transport you for seven delightful hours.

Ireland

“Derry Girls” (Netflix). A group of teenage girls in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. The second season (more are on the way) ends with a visit by President Clinton. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll long for fish and chips even if you don’t like fish and chips.

David Rawle, left, plays Martin Moone and Chris O’Dowd plays his imaginary friend, Sean Murphy, in “Moone Boy.”



(Hulu)

Advertisement

“Moone Boy” (Hulu). A young lad in rural Ireland copes with the “help” of his adult imaginary friend played by Chris O’Dowd. Rural Ireland, Chris O’Dowd. Need I say more?

Italy

Amanda Seyfried in “Letters to Juliet.” (Summit Entertainment)

“Letters to Juliet” (Showtime via Prime Video). Amanda Seyfried and Vanessa Redgrave in a movie that revolves around new and old love forever changed by letters left in Juliet’s wall in Verona. Totally crazy and absolutely beautiful.

Rob Brydon, left, and Steve Coogan in “The Trip to Italy.” (Ciro Meggiolaro)

“The Trip to Italy” (Amazon). Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and trade Sean Connery impersonations through Liguria, Tuscany, Rome, Amalfi and Capri. It is part of “The Trip” series, which began with the two on a restaurant tour of Northern England. (There also are a “The Trip to Spain” and an upcoming “Greece.”)

Tom Riley stars as Leonardo Da Vinci in “Da Vinci’s Demons.” (Greg Wiliiams / Adjacent, LLC.)

“Da Vinci’s Demons” (Starz). This highly fictitious and fantastic imagining of a youthful Leonardo was filmed in Wales, but it feels like Renaissance Italy. Escapism at its best.

Scotland

Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) in “Outlander.” (Aimee Spinks)

Advertisement

“Outlander” (Starz, Netflix). Obviously. Based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon, the tale of a woman transported back to the time of the Highlanders is historic, gorgeous and romantic. The first season could have been sponsored by the Scottish tourism board; subsequent seasons take us to 18th century Paris and Scotland, 19th century Boston, 18th century Caribbean and, finally, the British colony of Georgia. If that isn’t enough travel for you, I don’t know what is.

The animated “Illusionist,” with almost no dialog. (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Illusionist” (Amazon). An animated film by Oscar-winner Sylvain Chomet follows an out-of-work French magician in Edinburgh as he befriends a young woman who is convinced his magic is real. Almost no dialogue because it is absolutely unnecessary.

“Shetland” (BritBox). Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) solves crimes on the Scottish archipelago while raising his daughter and occasionally making trips to Glasgow.

England

So much to choose from, but in honor of Idris Elba, who just announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus (though not yet symptomatic), I pick “Luther” (Netflix), in which Elba’s Detective Chief Inspector John Luther handles crime of every sort in a London that looks like an actual city rather than a Big Ben-dominated postcard.

If you love green and gorgeously gloomier parts of Northern England, you can spend loads of time in Yorkshire through the lens of Sally Wainwright:

“Last Tango in Halifax” (Netflix). Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid play former high school sweethearts reunited, bringing together two very different families, one headed by Nicola Walker, the other by Sarah Lancashire. If that cast doesn’t get you, the Yorkshire hills will.

Sarah Lancashire in the Netflix drama “Happy Valley.” (Netflix)

“Happy Valley” (Netflix). Lancashire also stars, this time as West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who is the greatest British cop since Jane Tennison.

Advertisement

“Gentlemen Jack” (HBO). Wainwright’s historical drama explores the life of 19th century landowner, industrialist and (sort of) out-lesbian Anne Lister (Suranne Jones).The same lovely Yorkshire countryside, different century.

France

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix). Members of a Paris talent agency deal with all manner of conflict and comedy in French, which somehow makes it seem smarter and funnier.

Rowan Atkinson in “Maigret in Montmartre.” (ITV)

“Maigret” (BritBox). There are several TV versions of the famous George Simenon detective, who has been played by Michael Gamboneand, more recently, by Rowan Atkinson, but all take you through every neighborhood in Paris and occasionally into the French countryside.

— Mary McNamara