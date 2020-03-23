Is it safe to walk, run or bike outside right now? Yes, and this is how

Some beaches and hiking trail heads were so crowded over the weekend that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday tightened rules for people who want to go outdoors. Some parks have closed; golf and team sports on public courts in L.A. parks have been banned. Group gatherings for outdoor activities also are on the “don’t do” list.

Right now, you can still visit your favorite park or trail. The L.A. County Public Health’s website says: “Individuals and families can also participate in outdoor activities, such as hiking or walking, as long as they can stay at least 6 feet from others while doing so.

As a veteran hiker in L.A., here are my common-sense rules for staying safe when you go outdoors during the coronavirus crisis. And stay on top of updates to make sure you know the latest rules.

1. Don’t go out if you are sick. Period. Even if it isn’t the novel coronavirus, no one who has any symptoms of any illness should be out in public — even if you are outdoors.

2. Bicyclists, trail runners and hikers need to make sure they stay at least 6 feet away from other people — whether it is a friend or people you don’t know. No exceptions. Tip: I hold a walking pole horizontally as a measure of how far others have to stay away from me. It works.

3. Don’t go outdoors with your BFFs. As much as you want to be with your workout buddies, gatherings are a no-no. The mayor’s most recent rules ban group activities, indoor and outdoors.

4. Stick to wide, unpaved fire roads and avoid single-track trails. Narrow trails don’t allow you to pass others and maintain the proper social distancing (6 feet). Dirt fire roads allow you to spread out and easily avoid others. The too-narrow rule applies to beach paths and anywhere less than 6 feet wide.

5. Don’t be a weekend warrior. This isn’t the time to go deep into the back country or somewhere you aren’t familiar with. If you get hurt or lost, you may need emergency and/or medical services, which would unnecessarily burden people and services dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

6. Steer clear of national parks. Even though some trails and other areas are open, services and operations are very limited if you run into trouble. Death Valley has closed all restrooms and parking lots (except Panamint Springs Resort); Joshua Tree is closed to all cars. If you run into trouble, you’re on your own.

Where should you go?

Find less-crowded areas. Places such as Runyon Canyon in Griffith Park and the Silver Lake Reservoir loop can be too crowded to allow you to practice safe social distancing. Pick a different route or go at a time when others are less likely to be there. You need to follow the 6-foot rule.

Map out a route in your neighborhood. Stay close to home if you’re not sure whether the park or beach you want to go to is open. Create a route using free online tools (I like Map My Run) and then follow it. Add a mile or so a day if you are using your newly found time at home to train a bit more. Stick to roads and wide paths.

Lastly, if you see crowds, leave. The spirit of the safer-at-home order is to decrease contact with others. Don’t violate the order and risk exposure to the virus by braving the crowds at your favorite place to walk. It will be there when we’re on the other side of this.