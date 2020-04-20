Californians are staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sheltering in place is tough for a lot of reasons, but it’s especially challenging when you live in a state as beautiful as ours.

We’re so close, yet so far. There’s so much we could be doing but can’t. So until that day comes, when we can once again enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of our great state, let’s at least embrace a Golden State of mind.

If you’re staying connected with family and friends via Zoom, here are some custom backgrounds you can download to show off your California pride.

Just click the “Download image” link beneath the background you like to open a full-size version in a new tab. Right click on the image to save it to your device, and it’s yours to upload to Zoom. By default, Zoom mirrors your image so our backgrounds will appear flipped to you but display properly to others. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

California may be the 31st state, but it will forever be No. 1 in our hearts.