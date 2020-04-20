Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Get in a Golden State of mind with these Zoom backgrounds

California knows how to party, as they say. These days, the fiesta is virtual.
By Brian ParkDigital Editor 
April 20, 2020
8 AM
Californians are staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sheltering in place is tough for a lot of reasons, but it’s especially challenging when you live in a state as beautiful as ours.

We’re so close, yet so far. There’s so much we could be doing but can’t. So until that day comes, when we can once again enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of our great state, let’s at least embrace a Golden State of mind.

If you’re staying connected with family and friends via Zoom, here are some custom backgrounds you can download to show off your California pride.

Just click the “Download image” link beneath the background you like to open a full-size version in a new tab. Right click on the image to save it to your device, and it’s yours to upload to Zoom. By default, Zoom mirrors your image so our backgrounds will appear flipped to you but display properly to others. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

California may be the 31st state, but it will forever be No. 1 in our hearts.

Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium
A fan looks on during the pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers’ home opener against the San Francisco Giants.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

3
The 101
The 101 Freeway
The 101 Freeway cuts through Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

4
The Hollywood sign
Hollywood sign
An aerial view of the Hollywood sign.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

5
Venice beach
Venice Beach
A surfer heads into the surf at Venice Beach.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Photos edited by Calvin B. Alagot

Brian Park
Brian Park is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times.