Remember night games at Dodger Stadium and that feeling of being so utterly content? Cold michelada in one hand, a warm Dodger Dog in the other. The people you love sitting right beside you as you watch that take-your-breath-away sunset against a cotton-candy sky, just over the reserve-level seats.

Remember lounging at the Silver Lake Reservoir on a Saturday afternoon? Families walking along the path, hand in hand, while you and your friends brown-bag it on the field. (Sunglasses required for yet another perfect 70-degree day in L.A.)

Remember restorative weekend afternoons at the Getty? Biking the Venice boardwalk? Raucous and celebratory nights at La Cita? Standing in line for a French dip at Philippe’s?

The coronavirus pandemic has uprooted our daily lives, making that quintessential Los Angeles experience a lot harder to achieve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Next time you turn on the video conferencing platform Zoom for a meeting or to keep in touch with family and friends, try installing one of several Zoom-friendly images taken by Los Angeles Times photographers. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

They’re available for download from our Food, Travel and California sections. These images represent a slice of that L.A. life we’ve all come to know, love — and miss.

Remember, you can practice social distancing without being socially distant. Take care and keep in touch, L.A.