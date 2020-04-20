Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Oh, the places you’ll (virtually) go!

The sun sets behind Bird Rock along a 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The sun sets behind Bird Rock along a 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach, Calif.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian ParkDigital Editor 
April 20, 2020
8 AM
It’s spring 2008. British singer Estelle has just released her hit single “American Boy.” In it, she sings, “Take me on a trip, I’d like to go someday.”

It’s spring 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has the world at a standstill. People are stuck at home. They very notion of taking a trip someday seems elusive.

If your wanderlust is strong, here are some custom Zoom backgrounds to tide you over.

Just click the “Download image” link beneath the background you like to open a full-size version in a new tab. Right click on the image to save it to your device, and it’s yours to upload to Zoom. By default, Zoom mirrors your image so our backgrounds will appear flipped to you but display properly to others. (Note: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Times, is an investor in Zoom.)

Carmel
Carmel, Calif.
Tourists come to the seaside village of Carmel, Calif., for the qauint restaurants and lodging, but they stay to see the Lone Cypress. The tree is located on a rocky ledge along a private 17-mile drive. Just south of Carmel, tourists also flock to see the ancient cypress grove among unique granite rock faces at Point Lobos.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

Merced River
Merced River
The Merced River flows at a strong, steady pace, taking on the colors of the evening near the Valley View turnoff in the Yosemite Valley,
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park
Anthony Ambrose climbs up a Sequoia tree after properly rigging it with a rope to conduct drought research in Sequoia National Park, Calif.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

Wizard Island in Crater Lake National Park, Ore.
Wizard Island
Wizard Island sits near the edge of famously blue Crater Lake in Oregon. The Cleetwood Trail, on the far caldera slope, hidden by mist, is the only way down to water’s edge, and it’s only open in warmer months.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

Diamond Valley Lake reservoir
Diamond Valley Lake reservoir
Low water level in Diamond Valley Lake reservoir shows a “bathtub ring.”
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Download image

Photos edited by Calvin B. Alagot

Brian Park
Brian Park is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times.