In Vegas, you’ll again park free at Bellagio, New York-New York, Caesars, Flamingo

Here’s a “welcome-back-to Las-Vegas” gift from MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment: When their properties reopen, self-parking will once again be free.

MGM Resorts, which has 13 properties along the Strip, including Bellagio, and New York-New York, began the pay-to-park movement in April 2016. Nearly all other hotel-casinos soon followed suit, to public dismay. Parking fees, along with resort fees, had raised the hackles of many Vegas visitors.

The reversal of fees is being implemented for the “foreseeable future,” MGM said. It applies only to self-parking; valet will remain closed indefinitely because of concerns about the potential to spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bellagio and New York-New York will be the first two properties to reopen, potentially in June, and others will follow later in the year. At the time those resorts closed in mid-March, Bellagio was charging $18 for 4 to 24 hours of self-parking. At New York-New York, it was $15.

Besides those two resort hotels, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, the Signature, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur fall under the MGM umbrella.

Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts’ main rival along Las Vegas Boulevard, announced Thursday that parking at Caesars Palace and the Flamingo would be free.

The Venetian, which includes Palazzo, has never charged for parking. Wynn-Encore dropped its fees for self-parking on May 1, 2019.

