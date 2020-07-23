This driving tour of Wilshire Boulevard reveals landmarks hidden in plain sight

Looking for an escape from shutdown but not ready to book a flight out of LAX? Why not discover Los Angeles as if it were a city in a foreign land?

Consider a self-driving architectural tour along Wilshire Boulevard from MacArthur Park to Fairfax Avenue, a distance of about 4½ miles. Hidden in the urban sprawl are historic buildings that range in style from Neo-Gothic to Art Deco to Midcentury Modern.

These landmarks provide a revealing glimpse of the city’s colorful past. Thanks to the L.A. Conservancy and concerned community members, they’ve been saved from the wrecking ball.

In 1895 entrepreneur Henry Gaylord Wilshire built a residential development just west of Westlake (now MacArthur) Park and named the road through it after himself. In 1934 a causeway built over the park connected Wilshire Boulevard to downtown’s Orange Street.

Orange was renamed Wilshire, and over the decades the boulevard was extended west all the way to the ocean.

The Wilshire Boulevard tour begins at Wilshire and South Park View Street, the western border of MacArthur Park. Driving west, landmarks with even-numbered addresses are on the south side of the boulevard; odd-numbered addresses are on the north side.