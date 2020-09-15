Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Travel

Alaska Airlines scrubs Portland, Spokane flights because of smoke

Citing smoke from wildfires, Alaska Airlines has suspended flights in and out of Portland and Spokane.
(Seattle Times)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
Sep. 15, 2020
11:54 AM
Alaska Airlines has temporarily canceled today’s flights to and from Portland, Ore., and Spokane, Wash., — including those involving LAX — because of wildfire smoke.

Smoke from wildfires has become so thick in Oregon that Portland now ranks among the world’s most air-polluted cities. The airline dropped the cities from its itineraries at 3 p.m. Monday and said it would stay out of those skies until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated the Portland Air Quality Index at a “hazardous” 378, the most dangerous of six categories. (The reading for Los Angeles was 167, “unhealthy.”)

“Improving weather conditions in the coming days could begin to dissipate smoke,” the airline said in a release Tuesday. It directed travelers to check for updates on its social media feeds.

Other airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest, were continuing to fly in and out of Portland on Tuesday morning.

Travel
Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

