As San Francisco reopens, here’s what visitors will find

San Francisco, which depends on tourists the way the Golden Gate Bridge depends on towers and cables, is ready for you. Or almost ready.

Traffic on an empty California Street in San Francisco, with cable cars idle. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

With the city reopening a few weeks ahead of Southern California because of improved COVID-19 test numbers and vaccination rates, a visitor now can expect busier restaurants, revived museums, lower room rates and fewer amenities at hotels, a new Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park, and a higher fisherman-to-tourist ratio than Fisherman’s Wharf has seen in generations.

But this picture also includes no working cable cars, a locked Coit Tower, ghostly silences among the downtown skyscrapers, fewer fancy food purveyors in the Ferry Building and an awkward pause at the entrance to restaurants as diners return.

“Would you like to sit indoors or out?” a host asked one diner at Gracias Madre restaurant on Mission Street. It was 48 degrees and damp.

“Outside,” the diner said. This is what every diner had said — seven tables occupied, all outside. Restaurants have been allowed to seat customers indoors at 25% of capacity since March 3, with a relaxation to 50% likely by March 31, yet as server Korina Wilson said, “a lot of people don’t want to sit inside just yet.”

As for those cable cars, at least one of the city’s three lines is expected to start rolling in fall, and street cars could return to the Embarcadero and Market Street as soon as May.

S.F. Muni worker Tommy Szeto with an idle cable car, Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Is it time to visit? That’s your call. As restrictions ease throughout the state, health officials in Sacramento still advise against vacations more than 120 miles from home. In L.A. County, public health officials still ask residents to defer travel. But these are now recommendations, not mandates.

Though the city’s hotels have been allowed to accommodate tourists since Jan. 28, roughly one-third were still closed as of mid-March.

Here are several voices from San Francisco on what they’ve seen and expect.