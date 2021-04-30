When L.A. impersonates Europe: We rank 21 local places

How wanderlusty are we getting in Southern California, while debate flares over Europe’s readiness for American tourists. Well, I’m sitting at home trying to decide which continental stand-in made me happier, a croque monsieur in Los Feliz or a gondola ride in Long Beach.

I think I’d have to go with the Venetian-style vessels that Gondola Getaway operates on the canals around Naples Island. To slowly drift under a bridge while a gondolier breaks into song — that should put Venetian thoughts in your head, especially if you close your eyes and think of Italy.

Europe is here with us, if we only suspend disbelief. I don’t mean the missions (we know that story) or the churches, though they do deliver impressive domes, murals and stained glass.

I also don’t mean our Coliseum and Forum, which remind no one of Rome, or our Greek Theater, which, for all the fun it gives us, has never made me think of Athens.

I’m talking about the flowering of European homage, nostalgia and commercial knockoff-ery (my rankings, my word) that bloomed here in the 20th century and are now fading as we grow more diverse. These places please many of us, not because they’re genuine, but because somehow, in aiming to feed travel dreams or remind someone of home, they’ve conjured their own SoCal identity. They are Los Angeles when it doesn’t play itself.

But are they created equal? Not in my book.

I’ve ranked these places by how much they make me smile. I did so after gathering ideas from Angelenos and experts, including Los Angeles Conservancy‘s executive director, Linda Dishman, and Ken Bernstein, principal city planner for the city of L.A.’s Office of Historic Resources and author of the new book “Preserving Los Angeles: How Historic Places Can Transform American Cities” (Angel City Press).

In other words, no science whatsoever. And once jousting resumes at Medieval Times in Buena Park, that could change everything. But for now, here we go.