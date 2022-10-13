Ski season is coming. What you need to know before heading to California’s most popular resorts

Eva Borrelli, a 6-year-old in Encinitas, has told her mother she loves snowboarding at Mammoth so much that she wants to move there. Soon.

Her mom, Agatha Borrelli, says that’s not in the cards. But she does know the feeling. Before having kids, she and her husband, Nicholas, would rent a house with friends near the ski resort in the Eastern Sierra Mountains as often as they could. Now they’ve introduced Eva and her twin brother, West, to the experience.

“We all love it,” said Borrelli, a former snowboarding coach who once rode 100 days a year. “Both of the twins have really been captured by the magic of the mountains and the joy of sliding over the snow.”

From the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains to Lake Tahoe and even further north to Mt. Shasta, California is blessed with excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain. While climate change continues to threaten the ski industry, resorts are still busy gearing up for visitors, some who’ll be arriving in less than a month.

Planning a trip to the snow this season? You may see some improvements at your favorite resort — new tubing lanes, upgraded LED lighting for improved night skiing, expanded dining options and renovated lodgings. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the most popular ski resorts in California (plus one in Park City, Utah, a favorite of SoCal schussers).

One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections — last year, several openings were delayed due to a lack of snow. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.