Ski season is coming. What you need to know before heading to California’s most popular resorts

Eva Borrelli, a 6-year-old in Encinitas, has told her mother she loves snowboarding at Mammoth so much that she wants to move there. Soon.
Her mom, Agatha Borrelli, says that’s not in the cards. But she does know the feeling. Before having kids, she and her husband, Nicholas, would rent a house with friends near the ski resort in the Eastern Sierra Mountains as often as they could. Now they’ve introduced Eva and her twin brother, West, to the experience.
“We all love it,” said Borrelli, a former snowboarding coach who once rode 100 days a year. “Both of the twins have really been captured by the magic of the mountains and the joy of sliding over the snow.”
Summer may be over, but there are still art museums to visit, gardens to roam, hot springs to soak in. Who’s ready to explore?
From the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains to Lake Tahoe and even further north to Mt. Shasta, California is blessed with excellent skiing and snowboarding terrain. While climate change continues to threaten the ski industry, resorts are still busy gearing up for visitors, some who’ll be arriving in less than a month.
Planning a trip to the snow this season? You may see some improvements at your favorite resort — new tubing lanes, upgraded LED lighting for improved night skiing, expanded dining options and renovated lodgings. Here’s a rundown of what to expect at the most popular ski resorts in California (plus one in Park City, Utah, a favorite of SoCal schussers).
One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections — last year, several openings were delayed due to a lack of snow. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.
Mt. Baldy
Distance from Los Angeles: Less than an hour drive
Projected season opening date: Mid-December.
What makes it special: Only 45 miles from Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mt. Baldy has 26 runs spread over 800 acres and three mountains. It also has a respectable vertical descent of 2,100 feet with wide-open glades, tree runs, bowls, moguls, groomed runs, cornices and quarter pipes. For those who don’t ski or snowboard, Mt. Baldy also offers snow tubing.
What’s new this season: Snowcat shuttles for side-country access and sunset dinner rides.
Lift ticket prices: $39 to $115. Mt. Baldy Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Mt. Baldy has the most steep runs in Southern California. Advanced and expert skiers and snowboards might want to head to Chair 1 to try “Nightmare,” a 36-degree slope that maintains its drop for 1,000 vertical feet.
More info: mtbaldyresort.com
Mountain High
Distance from Los Angeles: A 90-minute drive
Projected opening date: Dec. 2
What makes it special: Despite its name, Mountain High requires no mountain driving to reach it. It has 290 acres of skiable terrain and nearly all of it is served by snowmaking. Nearly two-thirds of Mountain High runs are for novice and intermediate skiers and snowboarders.
What’s new this season: $1 million in upgrades, mostly in the resort’s snowmaking systems.
Lift ticket prices: $99 to $129
Pro-tip: Families and novices should head for the North Resort, while experts will find challenges at West.
More info: mthigh.com
Snow Valley
Distance from Los Angeles: A 90-minute drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 23
What makes it special: Snow Valley Mountain Resort has the region’s only six-person chairlift and the only lift-served sledding. This combination makes the resort a family favorite and is one of the reasons that Liftopia has ranked it the top beginner-friendly ski and snowboard area in the region. It’s also popular because it offers night skiing and riding on most Fridays and Saturdays from December through the end of the season.
What’s new this season: Upgraded LED lighting for improved night skiing.
Lift ticket prices: $85 to $119. Indy and Anytime Season passes accepted.
Pro-tip: Its slopes are often uncrowded, making Snow Valley perfect for a quick, low-key getaway.
More info: snow-valley.com
Big Bear Mountain Resort
Distance from Los Angeles: A two-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 25
What makes it special: This resort consists of two areas: Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. With more than 200 park features, 12-foot and 18-foot halfpipes, backcountry and canyon terrain and the largest beginner area in Southern California, Bear Mountain is often filled with both kids and hardcore snowboarders. Snow Summit is more traditional, attracting families, novice and intermediate skiers and riders, but it still has more than 20 runs and its own terrain park, Westridge.
What’s new this season: A $2-million upgrade to the Layback Bar, featuring new windows, radiant flooring and a redesigned indoor-to-outdoor bar area.
Lift ticket prices: $79 to $169. Ikon, Bear and Snow Summit passes accepted.
Pro tip: On stormy days, it’s difficult to get to the resort. So if you can, leave the night before.
More info: bigbearmountainresort.com
Mammoth Mountain
Distance from Los Angeles: A five-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 11
What makes it special: Mammoth is California’s highest lift-served, four-season resort playground with a lofty summit at 11,053 feet. It offers one of the longest ski seasons in the country, normally running from early November into May and often June and even July. Getting to Mammoth Mountain has become easier with Advanced Airlines’ semi-private charter service into the Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) and newly expanded commercial flights into Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) near Bishop, which is 45 miles from the resort.
What’s new this season: Famed “Top Chefs” Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will open their latest restaurant concept — Voltaggio Brothers’ Restaurant — in the Village at Mammoth in December. On the slopes, the resort added $5 million in new snowmaking equipment.
On the slopes, improvements at Mammoth include a $5-million investment in energy-efficient snowmaking equipment, renovation and expansion of tubing lanes at Woolly’s Tube park and the addition of Ski Butlers, an equipment rental delivery service.
There are also some new lodgings, including the just-renovated Sierra Nevada Resort. The 179-room hostelry, built in 1967 by L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss, will have 10 light-filled cabins with private fireplaces and modern alpine furniture. In its heyday, the resort was popular with Hollywood’s elite, hosting stars such as John Wayne, “Rat Pack” members and Jerry Lewis.
Lift ticket prices: $99 to $199. Ikon Pass accepted.
Pro-tip: Lincoln Mountain Chair 22 has some of the best tree skiing in the country.
More info: mammothmountain.com
June Mountain
Distance from Los Angeles: A five-and-a-half-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Dec. 16
What makes it special: Located less than 30 minutes from the town of Mammoth Lakes, June Mountain has some of the most spectacular views in the Sierra Nevada. The surrounding lakes, wide variety of terrain spread out over 1,500 acres, uncrowded slopes and easygoing atmosphere draws many families to the resort.
What’s new this season: No new changes.
Pro-tip: Lift tickets are free for kids 12 and under.
More info: junemountain.com
Heavenly
Distance from Los Angeles: A seven-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 18
What makes it special: Nestled into the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, Heavenly spans the California-Nevada border, providing a one-of-a-kind skiing and snowboarding experience with its breathtaking views of surrounding peaks and deep blue Lake Tahoe.
What’s new this season: The North Bowl lift has been upgraded to a high-speed detachable four-person chair, which will increase uphill capacity by more than 40%, reduce ride times and provide better access to underutilized terrain.
Lift ticket prices: $39 to $115 with Epic passes honored.
Pro-tip: Heavenly is a huge resort, with nearly 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 97 trails ranging from groomers for beginners to steep chutes to challenge experts. You’ll want to stay multiple days, and maybe even try a full-moon snowshoe tour on one of them.
More info: skiheavenly.com
Northstar
Distance from Los Angeles: A seven-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 18
What makes it special: Celebrating its 50th anniversary this winter, Northstar is a laid-back resort. It’s just a long stone’s throw to Lake Tahoe and offers glade skiing through huge trees in Martis Valley. Its village has stunning mountain views, to say nothing of tasty fireside s’mores and hot cocoa. Skiers and snowboarders also like that it receives an average of 350 inches of annual snowfall.
What’s new this season: The Comstock Express has been upgraded to a high-speed, six-person chairlift that will increase uphill capacity by nearly 50%.
Lift ticket prices: $139 to $235 with Epic passes honored.
Pro tip: Northstar’s slopes are below the treeline and protected from winds, making its glades an ideal places to ski and ride in storms.
More info: northstarcalifornia.com
Sugar Bowl
Distance from Los Angeles: A seven-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 25
What makes it special: Sugar Bowl is an independently run resort with an old-school, European vibe. Its terrain stretches over four peaks on Donner Summit near Lake Tahoe, varying between steep tree skiing, wide-open groomers, terrain parks and beginner-friendly zones. Season passes and lift tickets are limited here, so the slopes aren’t crowded.
What’s new this season: The Dining Room at the Village Lodge will reopen.
Lift ticket prices: $90 to $150 with the Sugar Bowl season pass honored.
Pro-tip: Sugar Bowl opened with the backing of Walt Disney in 1939, making it one of the oldest ski areas in North America. At the resort, look out for Mt. Disney, along with the Donald Duck run, off the Disney Express chairlift.
More info: Sugarbowl.com
Palisades Tahoe
Distance from Los Angeles: A seven-hour drive
Projected season opening date: Nov. 22.
What makes it special: This huge resort is actually the combination of the old Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960. The combined areas, now dubbed Palisades Tahoe and linked by the Base-to-Base Gondola, has 6,000 acres of terrain that offers plenty of runs for everyone from beginners to experts. It is also one of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup racing circuit this season, hosting the men’s slalom and giant slalom events in late February.
What’s new this season: The $60-million Base-to-Base gondola.
Lift ticket prices: $119 to $195, with Ikon passes honored.
Pro-tip: Palisades is an actual rock feature off the Siberia Chair at the old Squaw Valley Resort and is in an arena where many free-ride legends have made their mark.
More info: palisadestahoe.com
Kirkwood
Distance from Los Angeles: A seven-and-a-half hour drive
Projected season opening date: Dec. 2
What makes it special: Kirkwood is a big mountain with more than 2,300 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. It’s steep and deep, producing exciting cliff drops — to say nothing of moguls and open bowls that will make your legs feel like Jell-O by the time the lifts close. While the rugged terrain and prolific deep snowpack beckons shredders for steep lines, the skiing and snowboarding in the Timber Creek base area offers an ideal place to improve skills and enjoy perfect groomers, moderately pitched tree runs and small gullies.
What’s new this season: The resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Lift ticket prices: $104 to $165 with Epic and Kirkwood passes honored.
Pro tip: The advanced Thunder Saddle area has a northern orientation that offers fresh tracks for days after a storm has passed.
More info: kirkwood.com
Park City Mountain in Park City, Utah
Distance from Los Angeles: A 12-hour drive (or one-hour-and-45-minute plane ride)
Projected season opening date: Nov. 11
What makes it special: Park City Mountain offers the most lift-accessible ski and snowboard terrain in the United States. It has more than 7,300 acres of terrain, 330 trails, 42 lifts and six terrain parks. Dedicated learning areas like High Meadow Park are ideal for beginner of all ages, while adventure seekers can challenge themselves on high-alpine terrain like Jupiter Peak, Ninety-Nine 90 or Pinecone Ridge.
What’s new this season: Park City’s “All-Terrain” program will return, focusing on fun experiences and challenges for kids ages 7 to 14.
Lift ticket prices: $148 to $259. Ikon pass accepted.
Number of lifts: 42
Number of runs: 330
Pro tip: Unless you really like driving, it’s best to fly to the Salt Lake City Airport from Los Angeles. From there, Park City is a 35-minute shuttle.
More info: parkcitymountain.com
Should you buy a multi-mountain pass?
It’s a question you may be asking yourself, especially if you plan on visiting multiple ski resorts this winter. The answer is: it depends. With single-day lift tickets going for as much as $200 at some areas, an Ikon Pass, honored at 54 resorts around the globe, will pay for itself in five or six visits. The unlimited price now is $1,179 for an adult, though there are less expensive options.
Similarly, the Vail’s Epic Pass is valid at the Lake Tahoe area resorts of Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, as well as Utah’s Park City and more than three dozen other resorts. The unlimited pass is on sale now for $899 — a good deal for avid skiers and snowboarders. Both the Ikon and Epic passes have other benefits too, such as discounts on food, lodging, lessons and rentals.
