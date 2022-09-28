43 best California experiences to add to your fall bucket list

Well, it had to end sometime. And now that the summer of ’22 is slipping into memory — the long-delayed reunions and weddings, the hastily plotted road trips, the budget-busting splurges made necessary by rising hotel, flight, rental car and food costs — we need a next step.

That’s my cue to remind you that we can still explore. There are art museums to visit, gardens to roam, hot springs to soak in, farmers markets to stroll through. If we do it right, California travel in the weeks ahead will be not just cooler but cheaper and less crowded than in summer.

Doesn’t a cooler, cheaper, less crowded California sound good about now? Here’s my list of fall favorites.