You can now park at LAX for less than $20 a day in this new parking lot

The LAX ground-transport revolution — that is, the unveiling of the automated people mover connecting terminals to bus, Metro and rental car centers — isn’t due until sometime in 2024. But travelers hoping to save some money got a consolation prize today: a new parking lot.

Los Angeles International Airport opened a 2,600-space Budget Parking lot with most spaces priced at $15 to $20 per day. The best rates will go to those who book ahead online.

The facility is at 5455 W. 111th Street, between Aviation and La Cienega boulevards (formerly the location of Parking Lot E), about 2.5 miles from Terminal 1. Free shuttle buses will connect the parking area to the terminal area, running every 20 to 30 minutes, LAX officials said in a release.

The new parking area is in addition to the 4,300-vehicle Economy Parking Facility at 6100 W. 94th Street, which LAX opened in 2021. The Economy facility’s rates, $14 to $35 daily, are generally higher than the new Budget area’s rates, but its shuttle buses run more often. They are scheduled to make pickups roughly every 10 minutes.

LAX’s long-awaited Automated People Mover project, a 2.25-mile elevated electric train track, is expected to open in 2024, connecting a new rental car center, bus stop and Metro stop to the airport’s horseshoe of terminals.

Before airport officials closed it in 2018, LAX’s Lot C was the cheapest on-airport parking option, with 2,100 spaces.