Artist Uzumaki Cepeda’s faux-fur dream world | @ the Stu

Take a step into Cepeda’s sensory world of color and faux fur and you’re entering her dreams as a child.

Uzumaki Cepeda’s textile art practice — from covering a couch in faux fur to covering an entire building in her signature — is both an ode to her past and a door to the future she wants, where playfulness reigns supreme. For @ the Stu, Cepeda tells us how her art has evolved and how she centers community in every piece, every installation.