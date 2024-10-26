Advertisement
Freddie Freeman on winning World Series Game 1 on the first walk off grand slam in MLB history

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts talk about the Dodgers’ dramatic win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

