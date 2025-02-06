Advertisement
RaMell Ross on ‘Nickel Boys’; Arianne Phillips talks dressing Chalamet as Dylan

By Yvonne Villarreal
Mark OlsenMatt Brennan and Mark E. Potts
In our first episode back after the Oscar nominations, we chat with ‘Nickel Boys’ filmmaker RaMell Ross and costume designer Arianne Phillips of ‘A Complete Unknown.’
Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Matt Brennan

Matt Brennan is a Los Angeles Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He previously served as TV editor at Paste Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

