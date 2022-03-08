True ‘Love’: Multi-Hyphenate Artist John Legend Brings his Unique Sound and Style to Vegas

Singer-songwriter John Legend has checked off almost every imaginable career achievement and accolade. But his new “Love In Las Vegas” concert experience at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is his first-ever Vegas residency and a unique opportunity to enjoy his most-loved hits with a full stage production in an intimate setting.

I’ve seen a couple of shows including Gwen Stefani at Zappos,” said Legend. “I love the experience of being in the audience there, and I think it’ll be a great experience for my audience.”

The 12-time GRAMMY Award winner’s highly anticipated “Love In Las Vegas” performances begin on April 22. Legend is promising a nostalgic and romantic retrospective spanning his seven-album discography of soulful R&B characterized by his silky piano skills and soaring vocals. Vegas audiences can expect classics like 2013 U.S. chart-topper “All of Me,” 2016’s platinum-selling “Love Me Now,” and 2005 breakout “Ordinary People.”

“Throughout my career, I think the theme is love ... So, it’ll definitely be focused on love, on joy, on color, on connection,” Legend explained. “It’ll be about really doing a full, thorough retrospective of all my albums and the songs that people love from those albums.”

Following a series of contributions to recordings by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, and Janet Jackson, Legend broke out big with his 2004 debut solo album, “Get Lifted.” The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning collection made him a major star almost overnight, but Legend had only just begun. By 2018, he had become the first Black man to join the prestigious “EGOT” club, having won Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony awards. At just 39 years old, he was the second-youngest person to achieve that exclusive milestone.

Legend released his seventh studio album, “Bigger Love,” in 2020, and wrapped the accompanying Bigger Love Tour in October. Whereas his touring set lists have traditionally focused on his latest release, “Love In Las Vegas” will be a fan-oriented experience that delves into nearly 20 years of Legend’s timeless and award-winning songcraft.

“I really do try to think about my fans,” he said. “Because of streaming, I think we have better information on what they listened to a lot what their favorites are from every album.”

Legend will perform 24 “Love In Las Vegas” dates in 2022: April 22-23, 27, 29-30; May 4, 6-7; Aug. 5-6, 10, 12-13, 17, 19-20; and Oct. 14-15, 19, 21-22, 26, 28-29.

With Planet Hollywood being the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, its Zappos Theater - which has also hosted sold-out residencies by Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and more - offers fans the ultimate in convenience, close-up connection with performers, and larger-than-life Las Vegas production values.

“I love it, because every seat is a good seat. It has the stage size and the production capabilities to do a really great show, but it’s also very intimate,” said Legend. “I think Zappos is that perfect combination.”

The famously charming Legend said that his Zappos set lists will remain generally consistent throughout his “Love In Las Vegas” run, but to expect occasional special guests and moments of freestyling spontaneity. Legend is promising a “best-of” song selection and a new stage production that will benefit from being at the same venue every night, rather than having to be packed into trucks after each show, as on a traditional concert tour.

“This, I think, will be bigger and better,” said Legend. “The combination of really covering my entire career and having the capabilities and space to do, production-wise, what we couldn’t always do on the Bigger Love Tour. I think this will be our best live experience that we’ve ever put on.”

