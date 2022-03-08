Vaunted Vegas Celeb Chef Todd English is Creating a Hotel Experience in the Arts District

The already cool Vegas Arts District is going to get just a little cooler this spring. Best of all? Visitors can stay and play in a new boutique hotel right in the middle of the action.

Backed by celebrity chef Todd English, The English Hotel (stylized as ENGLiSH) is a chic new boutique property in Las Vegas’ ultra-hip Arts District. With an independent ethos and an elevated food and beverage program curated by the four-time James Beard Award winner, it offers an eclectic escape from The Strip that’s still within easy reach of all that’s great in Vegas.

The unfussy, understated elegance of the 74-room, four-story English Hotel hints at the guest experience within. For seekers of that elusive “old school cool” aura, this $30 million adults-only haven is a must. Proudly immersed amidst the abundant bars, restaurants and galleries of the Arts District, the English is also within 15 minutes of all the Vegas action. It’s a place that satiates, whether you stay on property, on foot, on bicycle or jump in a rideshare.

(Photo courtesy of the English Hotel)

The influence of Todd English - known to many as the host of TV cooking show “Food Trip with Todd English,” a judge on PBS’ “Cooking Under Fire,” and appearances on “Top Chef” and “Playing with Fire” – permeates the property, from its cornerstone Pepper Club restaurant to the foodie-focused room service.

The Pepper Club is already a major new food lover magnet. Known for his award-winning, “rustic Mediterranean” Olives eateries, English’s latest restaurant serves Japanese/Mediterranean fusion made with locally sourced ingredients and complimented by upscale beverage options. All can be savored in its atmospheric patio or, for that super-special occasion, at a glass-enclosed chef’s table.

The English Hotel’s bright, stylish rooms and suites can be easily adapted for business or pleasure with advance notice to its attentive staff. They’ll be expecting you and will be familiar with your stated preferences even before you arrive. In a charmingly pampering touch, every room even has its own beverage cart complete with cocktail shaker.

Take advantage of digital check-in and you needn’t even loiter in the lobby (though you may want to check out the antique decor from English’s personal collection). Within minutes of arrival, guests can be enjoying the English Hotel’s intimate pool area, which includes 11 guest suites that open directly onto it or the swanky outdoor lounge. The English exists consciously and harmoniously among neighboring Arts District businesses, many of them locally owned. It’s engaged with area artists to craft murals for its walls and boasts a hotel-labeled beer made by Beer District Brewing just across the street.

At once immersive and escapist, The English Hotel is for visitors craving a fresh, authentic take on today’s Las Vegas. Independently owned within the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, it combines a refreshingly single-minded spirit with the reassurance of hallmark Marriott quality. Infusing modern sensibilities with classic vibes, The English Hotel artfully embraces the very best of bygone eras and the vibrant variety of contemporary Vegas to provide a bit of nuance to an often overblown destination. theenglishhotel.com

By Paul Rogers, Vegas Guide Writer