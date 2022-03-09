Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater’s roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard’s top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top-grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, John Fogerty, David Foster, Brad Paisley and Brian McKnight as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan and more.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.