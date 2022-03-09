Resale Therapy: Shop Til’ You Drop at These Local Treasures

Las Vegas may be home to more ultra-fancy, flagship stores for luxury brands than most people have seen in their lifetime, but there’s so much more to its shopping scene than just the many designer boutiques found on the Strip. The city actually boasts a wealth of resale shops that are perfect for shoppers looking to spend their winnings on something unique, because really, if Southern Californians felt the need to splurge at a designer boutique, they could just go to Rodeo Drive!

A True Pawn Star

No treasure hunter’s visit to Las Vegas is complete without stopping by the most famous pawn shop in the world: Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. For more than 600 episodes, the 3,500-square-foot store on Las Vegas Boulevard has been featured on HISTORY’s hit TV series, “Pawn Stars.” Shoppers never know what they’ll find inside the store, from sports memorabilia like Super Bowl rings to antique firearms dating back to the mid-1800s. Fans can even purchase “Pawn Stars"-branded souvenirs and will oftentimes see the show’s stars at work. Items can be shipped, so feel free to make an aspirational purchase and get that Picasso for your home; the store will do everything to make sure your new conversation piece arrives safely! gspawn.com

(Photo by Liliana Trejo Vanegas)

Vintage Finds and Refreshing Sips

Part antique store, part bar, ReBAR in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District offers guests an experience unlike other. Nearly everything visitors see is for sale, from the neon signs and collectibles on the walls to the taxidermy animals and even the stools patrons sit on. Heck, if the price is right, even the bar itself is for sale! Items change often, as ReBAR’s staff regularly search for collectibles and antiques from across Las Vegas’ shops, estate and yard sales, and auctions to offer in their unique space. Patrons can use the money they save on ReBAR’s affordable drinks to help make their purchase - well drinks cost just $5 and draft beers are only $2 during Happy Hour. rebarlv.com

(Courtesy of Brad’s Toys and Collectibles)

A Mecca for Toy Collectors

Toy collectors on the hunt for that one missing piece to complete a vaunted action figure collection needn’t look any further than Brad’s Toys & Collectibles. Home to the newest, pop-culture-inspired Funko Pops as well as the latest Hot Toys, Mezco Toyz and action figure releases, the store specializes in retired figures, vaulted Pops and toys from the ‘70s through ‘90s - no matter where your nostalgia needs lie, they’ll have it. While its new 20,000-square-foot location off Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane (around 10 minutes south of Mandalay Bay) offers the widest selection of merchandise as well as an arcade and restaurant, its four smaller mall locations, including inside the Strip’s Fashion Show Mall and in Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, still boast a great assortment of toys at a reasonable price. If you can’t find what you’re looking for but another location has it, just ask to have the item shipped to you! bradstoys.com

By Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer

