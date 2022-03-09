Advertisement
Las Vegas Guide

Resorts World Theatre

Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas has officially opened its doors and has been welcoming sold-out crowds to the newest, must-see residencies on the Strip.

Carrie Underwood opened the 5,000-seat venue on December 1, 2021 with REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, a spectacular production returning for more performances from March through May.

Katy Perry rang in the new year with her larger-than-life residency, PLAY, returning to entertain fans of all ages, with shows from March through August. Luke Bryan brought the party to Las Vegas in February with his new high-energy production that’s back for more fun in June and Labor Day weekend. Michael Bublé will play an exclusive, limited engagement April 27 through May 7 and Celine Dion will make her highly anticipated return to the Vegas stage with a brand-new production only at Resorts World Theatre.

Tickets for all upcoming shows, including VIP and premium packages, are on sale now at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

