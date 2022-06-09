The Hot List: ‘Rarely Seen’ Worlds; An American Vanderpump in Paris; Hot Dudes!

Photo-Worthy Moments

Visitors to the Strip can now view photographs of some of the world’s most astounding phenomena at the all-new National Geographic Society exhibition, “Rarely Seen.” Inspired by the book “NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RARELY SEEN: Photographs of the Extraordinary,” the immersive attraction inside Bally’s Las Vegas features 50 of the world’s most rare sightings captured by some of the world’s finest photographers. Not only will guests see such unforgettable photographs as a green-crowned brilliant hummingbird looking eye to eye with a green pit viper, but they’ll also feel like they’re witnessing each experience for themselves due to the unique way the images are presented. Select pictures are even shown through a peephole to make visitors feel like they’re the ones behind the camera! ixvegas.com

(Photo by Palm + Ocean)

A Taste of Paris

Transporting guests to an enchanting old Parisian courtyard, Vanderpump à Paris recently celebrated its grand opening at Paris Las Vegas. Designed by “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump and her longtime design partner, Nick Alain, the charming restaurant serves a menu of reimagined Parisian classics like the Ratatouille Frites alongside carefully crafted cocktails that showcase the Vanderpump family’s creativity. Its signature LoveLocked cocktail for two even encourages guests to leave their mark on the restaurant, as the delicious drink comes with a padlock couples can write their initials on and a key so they can fasten the lock onto one of the venue’s walls to commemorate their everlasting love. caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/restaurants/vanderpump-a-paris

(Photo courtesy of “Thunder From Down Under”)

Aging Like a (Fiiiiine) Wine

Celebrating 20 years at Excalibur Hotel & Casino on July 5, “Thunder From Down Under” remains one of the sexiest shows on the Strip. Featuring chiseled Aussie blokes dancing to a wide range of music, the all-male revue is better than it’s ever been thanks to state-of-the-art sound and lighting in the remodeled Thunderland showroom. While it’s hard to take your eyes off of the performers, especially when they’re (briefly) dressed elite police force members, be sure to be on the lookout for celebrities in the audience. The sensual production also continues to attract some of Hollywood’s hottest stars!

thunderfromdownunder.com/las-vegas

-By Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer