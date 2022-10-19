A Star is Reborn: Plaza Hotel & Casino Undergoes an Eye-Catching Transformation

\One of downtown Las Vegas’ most legendary properties is in the midst of an extensive transformation that will soon give guests even more reasons to visit.

In June, Plaza Hotel & Casino unveiled the details of four large-scale projects that will reimagine its historic Main Street façade by the end of the year. The additions will join the property’s recently opened live music and cocktail bar, The Sand Dollar Downtown – the larger sister location of Las Vegas’ iconic Sand Dollar Lounge located on Spring Mountain Road. The 4,000-square-foot venue features nightly entertainment from local bands and national headliners as well as handcrafted cocktails, pizza from Plaza’s award-winning Pop Up Pizza, and billiard tables.

“The Plaza proudly holds the prestigious address of 1 Main Street where downtown Las Vegas got its start, and we wanted to transform our Main Street façade into a destination itself,” said Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel. “First with the opening of The Sand Dollar Downtown, we created a new home for rock ‘n’ roll, late-night entertainment and craft cocktails with its front door right on Main Street. Then, we embarked on reimagining our iconic domed porte-cochère on Main Street into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming and dining.”

The centerpiece of the porte-cochère transformation will be the all-new Carousel Bar, an outdoor bar experience unlike any other with animated Vegas-themed elements that include life-sized carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar. Adjacent to the Carousel Bar will be downtown Las Vegas’ first smoke-free and social media friendly gaming space, featuring Plaza’s popular Brian Christopher Slots area so visitors can play the same games they’ve watched on the social media influencer’s channels.

The rooftop deck above the 2,500-square-foot gaming space will be transformed into a patio for Oscar’s Steakhouse, marking the first alfresco fine dining space in downtown Las Vegas. Overlooking the lights of Fremont Street Experience, the patio is one of several recent changes at Oscar’s, which renovated its dining room in August with new merlot-colored leather chairs and booths and complementary carpeting. A 1,200-square-foot Pinkbox Doughnuts with an oversized 3-D sprinkled doughnut entrance will complete the striking transformation.

“These projects will not only reimagine the iconic façade of the Plaza but will usher in a new era for Main Street and downtown Las Vegas,” Jossel concluded. plazahotelcasino.com

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer