Forget the Food Court and Kiss the Cafeteria Goodbye: Aria’s Proper Eats has Elevated the Concept

No matter how your Vegas vacation is shaking out, there’s a point where you just gotta eat. But even if you don’t have a reservation for the hottest restaurant in town, why settle? This is Sin City after all. While there are countless food courts, regional fast-food treats, and maybe even a few street-style “danger dogs” dotting the Strip, Vegas visitors always desire a sophisticated, get-it-nowhere-else lacing the resort’s buffet, Proper Eats is an upscale take on the humble food court, done up with architectural flair and featuring 12 palate-pleasing concepts that are sure to create a buzz throughout the city. Selections include the first Wexler’s Deli outside of L.A., and even more exciting to Southern Californians, the first Seoul Bird outside of London.

The latter, a Korean street food mashup specializing in ever-present fried chicken, is crossing the Atlantic to bring sandwiches and strips (and burgers and dumplings) directly to Las Vegas. Wexler’s, famed for their authentic and classic deli selections and in-house smoked meats, is slated to open just their third location at Proper Eats.

The food hall, designed and concepted by San Diego’s Clique Hospitality, will also feature their in-house concept Temaki, serving innovative hand rolls, as well as New York City breakfast sandwich purveyor Egghead, and many other eats and drinks.

The overriding concept, said ARIA president and COO Anton Nikodemus, is to “deliver a fun and lively communal dining experience to our resort.

“Every detail has been carefully curated – from creative concepts to venue design – bringing together a first-class culinary epicenter that is approachable with a variety of options to choose based on preference, taste, or mood.”

To that end, Clique employed noted architectural designer Alessandro Munge to create a free-flowing, meandering space that encourages exploration. The aim is to give the fun and freedom of the classic food court coupled with the elevated culinary options that modern Las Vegas visitors crave.

The concept fits seamlessly with ARIA’s Five-Diamond level hospitality and worldclass dining. Proper Eats continues the tradition of the resort offering the finest Vegas can offer, bringing items as innocuous as deli sandwiches and chicken nuggets into the world of chic Las Vegas dining. propereatslasvegas.com

