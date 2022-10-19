Game On! Find out if You’re ‘Major League Gamer’ Material at HyperX Arena Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known as the Entertainment Capital of the World for a reason: It has something to keep everyone entertained – even hardcore gamers.

Obliterating the notion that people shouldn’t just stay inside playing video games while on vacation, HyperX Arena Las Vegas inside Luxor Hotel & Casino is a mecca for gamers. The first dedicated esports arena on the Strip, the 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art arena and production facility puts any gamer’s home setup to shame with a 50-foot LED video wall, 120 PC and console stations, telescopic seating for spectators, and weekly events like Knockdown! Fridays where players can register to participate in a variety of fighting games, such as “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for cash prizes.

“You haven’t really tested your skills until you’ve played at HyperX Arena,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports, owner and operator of HyperX Arena Las Vegas. “Sure, you can beat your friends online, but how will you perform when you’re onstage and under the bright lights of Las Vegas? From Mario Kart to Halo, our weekly events bring out the best in the West and from around the world. With a great menu, comfortable conditions and options for beginners and casual players as well, HyperX Arena is the ultimate destination for all gamers.”

The flagship venue of the Allied Esports Property Network spanning North America, Europe, China and Australia, HyperX Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events since opening in 2018, including the NBA 2K League and Capcom Cup. Its lobby is open daily for walk-up gameplay and features dozens of PCs, Xboxes and PlayStation 4s, as well as an interactive display of video game history. Gamers can also broadcast live to their fans and followers from the arena’s recently revamped ViewSonic Streamer Room or rent out the Boss Level Suite overlooking the main arena.

Three VIP Rooms are available, too, for birthday and bachelor parties. Able to accommodate 10 guests, each VIP Room comes with eight gaming stations, your choice of console and optional catering so you can be well-fed while you beat your buddies in a race.

HyperX Arena Las Vegas is open to gamers age 13 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. After 9 p.m., anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Age limits can vary depending on the content shown onstage, so be sure to check the tournament calendar online if you’re planning on visiting with younger players. hyperxarenalasvegas.com

