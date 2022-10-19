Curious as to what’s inside Las Vegas’ newest venue?

Resorts World Theatre boasts 5,000 amazing seats, state-of-the-art technology including the most advanced sound and lighting for an unforgettable guest experience, and of course, a location inside the newest and most exciting resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

But, above all else, what Resorts World Theatre really offers is something for everyone.

The new theatre has managed to attract some of the biggest names in entertainment in its short history. Since opening in late 2021, the theatre has laid claim to some of the biggest names in Las Vegas (and the world), including Carrie Underwood, David Blaine, Journey, Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Luke Bryan, and Michael Bublé.

This fall and winter, the Resorts World Theatre shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, they’re ramping up to offer more entertainment variety.

For those who come to Vegas to see things they never expected possible, Resorts World Theatre is offering up David Blaine’s newest residency, “DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES.” The death defying, eye-popping, unbelievable magic of Blaine’s show will leave audiences short on breath and long on questions, mainly “how was that even possible?”

Kevin Hart is offering his audience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Be part of the laugh track for the filming of his next stand-up special, “Reality Check.” For guests, their only requirement is to show up, and the comedy legend will take care of the rest, providing two nights of side-splitting humor on the Resorts World Theatre stage Nov. 18 and 19.

If you prefer to get your “Country On” in Vegas, Luke Bryan has you covered with his must-see, high-energy show that has added more dates through April 1, 2023.

Katy Perry (John Shearer)

Many travel to Vegas to see the biggest names in the world. Katy Perry fits that description perfectly. The pop diva continues her chart-busting residency, “PLAY,” on the Resorts World Theatre stage. The colorful, whimsical show, replete with costume changes, features songs from Perry’s extensive catalog, including “Roar,” “Firework,” and “Teenage Dream.” With four levels of VIP package available, there’s a seat for superfans of all kinds.

And, because Resorts World Theatre is continuing to expand its lineup, every week brings a huge new variety of live programming to enjoy. Check rwlasvegas.com/entertainment often to stay up to date.