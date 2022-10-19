The Big Day: A Wedding in Vegas is Big on Options, Low on Pressure

For years, Las Vegas seemed like more of a place to elope than plan a destination wedding. The image of a young couple staking out across the desert in a classic convertible to start their lives together, free from pressure or disapproving parents, is cinematic for sure, but not all that realistic in the era of constant cellular communication and real-time social media updates.

Luckily, Las Vegas, still willing to play a role in any fantasy nuptials, is continuing the tradition of the Sin City wedding. Known as the “Wedding Capital of the United States,” the city issues over 80,000 marriage licenses annually, on average. While this number was down during the pandemic, ceremonies in 2022 are cruising along at their pre-pandemic rate.

Why Vegas?

Removed from the idea that Nevada’s historically lax restrictions meant that weddings could be done quickly and secretly, Las Vegas is now the ultimate destination for a wedding or renewal simply because of choice – from mild to wild, a couple’s dream wedding lies somewhere within the city. Nearly every major casino property has a chapel for vow exchange, and there are several famous historic locations in the city to tie the knot.

Want to get married in a Venetian gondola? Head to The Venetian | The Palazzo.

Atop the “Eiffel Tower?” Paris Las Vegas has you covered. At the Grand Canyon? Sundance Helicopters will whisk you there, where a sunset ceremony awaits. Best of all? Hospitality and a place to stay are all baked into inclusive packages.

The Process

Since Las Vegas has hundreds of wedding experts, the process of getting married is streamlined, making the option especially attractive. Many properties offer all-inclusive wedding packages, with fees, paperwork and the all-important honeymoon suite included. Aside from simple age and residence requirements, there are very few restrictions (and no wait times) to be issued a marriage license in Nevada.

Vegas’ Wildest Weddings

Home to hundreds of celebrated weddings, from first-timers, fourth-timers, celebrities, dignitaries and the rest of us, Vegas has a special way of handling the all-important life event. Among them:

-Get married 800 feet up at the STRAT’s Chapel in the Clouds, situated atop their landmark tower. Sweeping views come with no extra charge.

-Married (by) the Mob: Vegas’ unique Mob Museum holds weddings. The venue, which is an adapted vintage government building, features a courtroom where couples exchange vows and then can have a reception in the “underground,” an exhibit space all about Prohibition (temperance not required).

-Get married by The King: It wouldn’t be Vegas without an Elvis impersonator, AND you can have one officiate a wedding or vow renewal. The first venue to do so, the aptly named Graceland Chapel first offered a costumed Elvis ceremony in 1977 and has been going strong ever since. The location, with its classic old-Vegas charm, has been featured in countless movies, television shows and joy-filled wedding photos.