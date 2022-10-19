Visit Omega Mart: The No. 1 Shopping Destination in the Worlds

When you visit Las Vegas, you expect some escapism, wonder and a lot of fun.

You probably don’t expect Omega Mart.

“America’s Most Exceptional Grocery Store,” Omega Mart was designed and executed by groundbreaking Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment collective, Meow Wolf, and is Vegas’ must-experience destination. Situated in the new AREA15 arts and experiential complex just west of The Strip, Omega Mart is a seemingly normal grocery store.

However, participants soon discover astonishing art installations, surreal landscapes, and a mind-bending storyline with limitless depth and hidden secrets.

With unparalleled attention to detail and absurd sensibilities, Omega Mart goes beyond a simple selfie spot. The fully immersive experience offers purchasable products like “Whale Song Deodorant,” alongside multimedia installations from acclaimed local and international artists. No matter where you find yourself in Omega Mart, you’ll absolutely be there, entirely.

As Omega Mart says, “You have no idea what’s in store for you.”

Omega Mart is located inside AREA15: 3215 S. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89102. Tickets can be purchased at omegamart.com.