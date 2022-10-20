Gone to the Dogs! Bring Your Pup to Vegas for a ‘Pet-Cation’

Having to leave a beloved pet behind can really blunt the fun of a Vegas vacation. Aside from the cost and potential trauma to our furry friends of putting them in a kennel, there’s also the deflating downer of missing their company.

Luckily, many major Vegas hotels and resorts welcome dogs. Some provide onsite pet sitting, toys, doggie room service, and convenient proximity to some of the city’s many off-leash dog parks. You can even walk your dog on the legendary Las Vegas Strip between 5 a.m. and noon.

Here are four prime Vegas options for four-legged guests.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The famously sophisticated Four Seasons knows that, for some guests, no amount of opulence could compensate for having to leave Fido at home. So, they treat pets – up to two dogs (or even cats!) with a combined weight of 25 pounds – like VIPs, too. For $75 per dog per day, your room will come with a pet bowl and pet beds. Vetted pet sitters are available, so you can still hit the town. There’s even a grassy relief area and a room-service menu featuring house-made pet treats. Without the unfamiliar sounds and flashing lights of a casino, the non-gaming Four Seasons may also be less stressful for animals. fourseasons.com/lasvegas

MGM Resorts

If you have a larger dog, the multiple MGM Resorts properties on the Las Vegas Strip – from the boutique Delano and NoMad to the opulent Bellagio and classic MGM Grand (but with the strict exception of ARIA) – have you covered. These allow up to two house-trained dogs with a combined weight of 100 pounds. Leashed dogs are allowed in all public areas, except for restaurants and pools/spas. They cannot be left alone in rooms unless in a kennel or carrier, but comprehensive pet-sitting and walking services are available and there are outside grass relief areas. Fees vary by property and accommodation level. mgmresorts.com

The Platinum Hotel

For an off-Strip option that offers unusually ample space for dogs, try the all-suite Platinum Hotel. Even the smallest suites here are 900 square feet – that’s larger than the average one-bedroom apartment – and all boast expansive walk-out balconies. There’s a weight limit of 40 pounds per dog, and they’re charged at $100 per night. As well as all of the indoor and outdoor roomto-roam in Platinum’s suites, the property also has outside relief areas front and back. Upon check-in, you can request dog bowls, snacks, toys, and waste bags to ensure a seamless canine stay. theplatinumhotel.com

Golden Nugget Hotel

If you’re a lover of Downtown’s old-Vegas vibe and/or a dog lover on a budget, consider the Golden Nugget. This historic hotel has a limited number of dog-friendly rooms, requiring advance reservation, with a limit of two small to medium-sized dogs (under 35 pounds) or one large one (up to 50 pounds). There are two outdoor pet play/ relief areas situated conveniently close to the self-parking zones, for when you’re coming and going with your canine companions. The cost is $80 per dog, per day plus a refundable $100 cleaning deposit. (Note that dogs are not permitted in the adjacent Fremont Street Experience entertainment complex). goldennugget.com/lasvegas

-Paul Rogers, Vegas Guide Writer