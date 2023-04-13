A ‘Grand’ Adventure: Go Out Without Roughing it at Grand Canyon Glamping Resort

Love the great outdoors but don’t want to sacrifice the creature comforts of home? A new “glamping” resort set amidst breathtaking Western terrain just minutes from the Grand Canyon has you covered.

Opened in October, Grand Canyon Glamping Resort offers an array of luxury camping accommodations beneath the big, starry sky of northwestern Arizona. Just two hours from Las Vegas, the property’s covered wagons, tents, and tipis provide evocative yet comfortable accommodations that put guests close to nature without being too close, starting at just $149/night.

A term first coined in 2005, “glamping” is a portmanteau of “glamorous” and “camping.” This 21st-century trend marries the adventure and escapism of traditional camping to resort-style amenities and services. The global pandemic accelerated interest in glamping, as tourists sought vacations conducive to social distancing.

Located in Meadview, Arizona, Grand Canyon Glamping Resort is among the most evolved expressions of this phenomenon to date, with every one of its tipis, tents, and wagons outfitted with plush bedding, heating and air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. This is a place where you can feel in touch with the wild without losing touch with the wider world, and where “camping” and “comfort” aren’t mutually exclusive.

Some of the resort’s photogenic Wild West-style wagons feature a full bathroom with shower, while convenient restrooms serve its other options. Each lodging can accommodate up to six guests, with flexible combinations of king-size beds, futons, and bunk beds. For additional convenience, Grand Canyon Glamping Resort provides delicious meals – breakfast burritos, burgers, salads, ribeye, grilled chicken, and more – from its gourmet food truck. Guests even have the option, for an additional cost, of their own gourmet chef.

For all of its comforts, Grand Canyon Glamping Resort is in large part a home-away-from-home base from which to enjoy the stunning sights and memory-making activities of the surrounding area. Just minutes from the rim of Grand Canyon West, home of the world-famous Skywalk that protrudes 800 feet above the canyon floor, it’s the only glamping experience (and indeed one of very few overnight accommodations) in the vicinity. This makes for a rare opportunity to savor one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World without saying goodbye to the wonders of modern life.

Whether you’re a hardcore outdoor enthusiast or a young family, there’s so much to see and do around Grand Canyon Glamping Resort. A growing list of world-class adventures depart directly from its lodging area, including exhilarating helicopter tours over, and literally between the walls of, the Grand Canyon ($175 per person); horseback riding in adjacent scenic mountains ($150); and ATV tours through Joshua Tree Forest ($150). Each can be added separately to a resort stay, or all three can be bundled together for an ultimate Grand Canyon experience. If your stay is based in Sin City, there’s even complimentary shuttle service from most Vegas Strip hotels for guests booking an add-on tour. (Visitors strictly staying at the resort can also purchase round-trip transportation starting at $175.)

Back at Grand Canyon Glamping Resort, you can relive your day’s experiences with each other and fellow guests while stargazing next to flickering firepits at this ultimate fusion of authentic outdoor camping and no-compromise glam vacationing.

grandcanyonglampingresort.com

-Paul Rogers