A Shoe In: This Vegas Legend is Back, and It’s Now Center Strip

A legendary casino name returned to Las Vegas last year when Bally’s began rebranding as Horseshoe Las Vegas. On March 24, a grand opening ceremony celebrated the culmination of this tasteful year-long transformation, which includes a renovated exterior, reimagined casino floor and public areas, and new entertainment and food options.

(Chris Monberg)

Founded by a gambler – and with fellow gamblers in mind – the original Horseshoe Casino opened in Downtown Las Vegas in 1951, with the Horseshoe name later adorning numerous casinos across America. True to this heritage, the new Horseshoe Las Vegas signaled its gambler-centric intentions by bringing the World Series of Poker, which was first played at the original Horseshoe in 1970, to the Strip for the very first time last year.

“At Horseshoe, it’s all about the gambler … the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of the property. “So, it’s fitting that we bring Horseshoe back to Las Vegas, and right on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Occupying one of the most coveted locations in gaming, Horseshoe Las Vegas stands at the 50-yard-line of the Strip, at the corner of Flamingo Road. In keeping with Horseshoe’s classic sophistication, the design team behind the multi-million-dollar renovation incorporated a handcrafted sensibility with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and, of course, the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography. It’s the latest in a series of reimaginings of Caesars’ storied Las Vegas resorts, which have included a new entrance to Caesars Palace, seven-figure investments in casino floor and gaming technologies across their properties, and headline-grabbing partnerships with world-class entertainers and restaurateurs.

“Bringing the Horseshoe brand back to life in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate both our history and our future,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “A new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas, one being heralded by the return of Horseshoe.”

With the Horseshoe brand being known for gaming, poker, and the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting, it felt like destiny for Horseshoe Las Vegas to bring the World Series of Poker to the Strip for the first time, just as construction was beginning at the property last summer.

The transformation into Horseshoe Las Vegas was elevated again last month when celebrity chef Martin Yan debuted his first Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, at the reimagined property. The star of “Yan Can Cook” on PBS since 1982, Yan received the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award last year. M.Y. Asia crafts innovative Pan-Asian fare in a casual setting just off the Horseshoe’s casino floor, its eye-catching open kitchen revealing its signature “dancing chefs.”

-Paul Rogers

