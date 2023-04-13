A ‘Suite’ View: The Palms’ Villas and Suites are The Best Lookout in Vegas

Experience the ultimate “suite life” at the Palms Casino Resort in 2023, where you can choose from a vast selection of over 100 executive accommodations, villas, and experiential suites. The resort, which reopened in 2022, boasts a staggering 144 suites for you to indulge.

But which one is right for your Vegas vacation?

Got a theme in mind for your getaway? The Palms Casino Resort Theme Suites can take a weekend trip from blasé to blast in seconds. From a Cinema Suite that offers a full movie theater for a DIY premiere, to the Hardwood Suite which, yes, has its own full basketball court, locker room, and hidden whiskey room, the Theme Suites can tailor your vacation to be pure fantasy. And, of course, all Theme Suites come standard with the best lookouts in the city.

For those looking to put even more Vegas in their Vegas, the Sky Villas are unmatched in a vacation experience. Towering 55 floors over the Vegas skyline, these villas are among the most opulent in the city, and almost certainly offer the best room view in Nevada. For the ultimate Sky Villa experience, how about staying in an art gallery? The Damien Hirst-designed Empathy Suite, which features $30 million in artwork from the designer himself, also contains its own balcony pool, a full bar, and 24-hour butler service in 9,000-plus-square-feet of digs.

For an amazing Las Vegas experience, start at the one-bedroom Villas at Palms Place. Featuring luxe amenities like a whirlpool tub, hardwood floors and a fully appointed chef’s kitchen, the real draw for these accommodations is the view. Whether gazing at the iconic Strip or taking in the towering mountaintops surrounding the city, you’ll wake up every morning and go to bed every evening with a contented sigh staring out the picture windows.

