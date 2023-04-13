Amazing Spring and Summer Alfresco Strip Dining is A Feast for the Senses

Angelenos, so often spoiled by an abundance of outdoor dining options and oceanfront views in Southern California, can still find several primo patios on the Las Vegas Strip that are sure to wow even the most jaded diner.

At Bellagio’s Italian lakeside restaurant LAGO by Julian Serrano, guests can soak up jaw-dropping views of the Fountains of Bellagio and Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower light show from its intimate, 36-seat patio. Open Monday through Thursday for lunch, Friday through Sunday for brunch and nightly for dinner, the exquisite eatery recently refreshed its menu offerings to focus on lighter fare and larger entrée selections. Standout dinner options include the refreshing Lemon Tagliolini pasta and the zesty veal Scallopine Piccata. There’s also a variety of social-media-worthy new cocktails, including an Old Fashioned smoked tableside and four specialty dessert espresso martinis. For a truly unforgettable meal, guests can reserve one of the patio’s best tables for a fee, complementing the unparalleled view with the luscious $100 Lago Pizzetta, topped with black truffle shavings and Ibérico ham. bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/lago.html

For waterfront views of a different kind, Wynn Las Vegas’ modern seafood restaurant Lakeside has a beautiful 75-seat patio that’s situated on the property’s Lake of Dreams.

Diners can watch the multimedia water show, which underwent a $14-million renovation in 2020 that introduced 12 new acts, while feasting upon an array of seasonal and sustainably sourced seafood for dinner, like the Chili Rubbed Charred Octopus or the Hawaiian Snapper. Other guest favorites include the oven-roasted lobsters and Prime Cut King Crab Legs. wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/lakeside

(mark mediana)

Diners hungry for Strip views, meanwhile, should check out one of the boulevard’s newest patio dining options: ¡VIVA! at Resorts World Las Vegas. Its garden-like, 84-seat patio lets guests savor acclaimed Angeleno chef Ray Garcia’s impeccable Latin cuisine while enjoying a sense of seclusion thanks to the lush landscaping partially separating diners from the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas Boulevard.

(mark mediana)

Guests can enjoy an assortment of regional dishes made from seasonal ingredients for lunch, Saturday/Sunday brunch and dinner, like the yellowtail Ceviche and the flavorful Burrata Salad made with green apple, arugula and spiced pepitas. If you’re dining during lunch or dinner hours, be sure to try the King Salmón served with wood-fired vegetables, dried chorizo and salsa rojo, and don’t forget to start your meal with the shareable chicken tinga Wood-Fired Quesadilla served with avocado crema and salsa tatemada. rwlasvegas.com/dining/viva

-Heather Turk